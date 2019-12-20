Baby Yoda Cookies Are the Cutest Baked Goods in the Galaxy

Santa Claus is usually the most beloved character during the holidays, but this year, he has a small green rival: Baby Yoda. The "child" from the Disney+ show The Mandalorian has filled the internet with memes and photos wholly dedicated to the pint-size sidekick. Although they're not even available to buy yet, Baby Yoda dolls are the second most popular item on Amazon's stuffed animal best sellers list, as The Independent first reported. People are now taking the obsession even further by creating treats in honor of it.

Classic Sugar

Out of all the adorable baked goods, the most popular are cookies. (On Instagram, #babyyodacookies has more than 200 posts.) Baked, a Louisville, Kentucky, bakery owned by Christina Jones, posted a photo of a hand-cut baby Yoda decorated with royal icing. Toronto-based baker Laura Aversa of TO Cookie Co also uploaded her creation. The circular treat shows the royal icing-decorated creature in his space pram.

French Macarons

Along with sugar cookies, we also found a jaw-dropping French take on the character. Kim Hainer, owner of Crème Macarons, showed off her expertise in an Instagram post. The Chicago-based chef jazzed up her pistachio and key lime-flavored macaroons with marshmallow fondant and green sanding sugar.

Home Baker Hack

Yes, those are professional, highly-skilled bakers, but even home cooks are getting in on the fun. We've seen a handful of social media users, including Texas resident Courtney Ortega, bake goodies with a tool you've probably been using for your Christmas cookies: an angel cookie cutter. Ortega explains because her cutter from Walmart, which costs just $1.44, is flexible, she manipulated it to get "the perfect baby Yoda Shape." If your cutter isn't as pliable, we've noticed some people trim a little dough off the top to make the curve of the head.

December 25 is nearly here, and we bet Santa wouldn't mind finding a plate of Baby Yoda cookies by the fireplace—even if they're almost too cute to eat.