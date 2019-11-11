These 7 Roses Were Just Crowned the Best for 2020

Much as we love roses for their gorgeous flowers, they can be tricky to grow because of all the diseases and pests that tend to plague them. But plant breeders have been busy developing better varieties with even more beautiful flowers on tougher plants. To identify the best ones for particular regions, the American Garden Rose Selections program trials them all across the country each year, and it just announced the seven award winners for 2020.

These roses went through a two-year evaluation process in six regions of the U.S. to see how they perform in different climates. In addition to their outstanding beauty, the winners also scored high in important categories like hardiness, fragrance, and disease resistance. The top choices for 2020 are the fifth batch of award-winning roses chosen by the American Garden Rose Selections. This evaluation program began in 2016, taking over from the now defunct All-American Rose Selections organization, which had awarded the best roses for growing regionally and for fragrance since the 1930s.

Image zoom Courtesy of The Antique Rose Emporium

Belinda's Blush

The first regional choice award winner, this shrub rose variety is recommended for growing in the northwest, southeast, and south central regions. It produces large, fragrant flowers with pale pink petals all summer long on plants that grow between 4 and 6 feet tall. It has excellent resistance to black spot, powdery mildew, and other common rose diseases, plus its thorn-free stems make it a great choice for flower arrangements. It's hardy in Zones 5-11.

Buy It: Belinda's Blush, $19.95, The Antique Rose Emporium

Image zoom Courtesy of Star Roses & Plants

Canyon Road

The regional winner for the northeast, northwest, and south central regions, this floribunda rose variety offers up multiple blooms on each branch. Out of all the 2020 winners, it’s the only variety featuring a deep red color. It grows about 2 ½ feet tall and each one of its late-spring flowers can have between 45 and 50 lush petals. It's hardy in Zones 6-9, and has a good tolerance for disease compared to other floribunda roses.

Buy It: Canyon Road, $24.99, Regan Nursery

Image zoom Courtesy of The Antique Rose Emporium

Coles Settlement

This shrub rose variety thrives in the south central, southwest, and northwest regions. It tends to bloom during the cooler parts of summer with pure white petals surrounding a yellow center, and each flower can be as large as 4 inches across. You’ll get another show from this 4- to 6-foot-tall shrub in the fall, when it displays large orange hips. It's hardy in Zones 5-11.

Buy It: Coles Settlement, $19.95, The Antique Rose Emporium

Image zoom Courtesy of Star Roses & Plants

Lemon Fizz Kolorscape

“Lemon” is a fitting description for the bright yellow flowers that cover this regional winner for the northwest, southwest, and south central regions. It doesn’t have a detectable scent, but what it lacks in fragrance, it makes up for with lots of flowers and dark green, glossy leaves. Each shrub grows between 3 and 4 feet tall, and it’s hardy in Zones 4-9. It's noted as being exceptionally tolerant of plant diseases, and blooms throughout the summer.

Buy It: Lemon Fizz Kolorscape Floribunda Rose, $17.37, Jackson & Perkins

Image zoom Courtesy of The Antique Rose Emporium

Naga Belle

The winner of the regional warm climate award for the northwest, south central, and southeast regions, Naga Belle is hardy in Zones 6-11. You can count on this repeat bloomer to add fragrant, pink flowers to your garden throughout summer and well into fall. It needs plenty of room, because it can grow between 5 and 6 feet tall and spread out over 3 to 4 feet.

Buy It: Naga Belle, $19.95, The Antique Rose Emporium

Image zoom Courtesy of Star Roses & Plants

Princesse Charlene de Monaco

This nobly named hybrid tea rose produces such petal-packed blooms that they could be mistaken for light pink peonies. But these flowers have a strong, unmistakably rosy scent, which earned this variety the fragrance award for 2020. The 5-foot-tall plant blooms from spring to fall and has excellent disease resistance. It's hardy in Zones 4-9.

Buy It: Princesse Charlene de Monaco, $24.99, Regan Nursery

Image zoom Courtesy of Star Roses & Plants

Wedding Bells Eleganza

A regional choice award winner for the northwest, southeast, and south central regions, this vibrant hybrid tea rose is hardy in Zones 5-9. Each petal is dark pink around the outer edges, fading to a lighter pink towards the center. The long-lasting, fragrant blooms make wonderful additions to cut arrangements. The 4-foot plant has excellent disease resistance, even in rainy. humid areas.

Buy It: Wedding Bells Eleganza, $22.45, Palatine Fruit & Roses

Anyone in search of reliable, disease-resistant varieties can't go wrong with these top picks from the American Garden Rose Selections for 2020. If you live in a warmer region, you may still be able to plant your new roses this fall, but those in colder regions would do better waiting until spring after the final frost. Either way, you'll soon be enjoying the full, fragrant flowers these plants are loved for, but without any of the fuss that more finicky varieties may require.