Augmented Reality Makes Finding the Perfect Furniture So Much Easier

After hours of searching online for the perfect living room sofa, you finally found that gorgeous tufted velvet design you were looking for. You eagerly click "purchase" on your dream couch, only to discover upon its arrival: It just doesn't fit in your space.

If you've ever purchased the wrong size furniture or decor for your home, you know the frustration of not being able to visualize how a piece will look in the room before you commit. Now, thanks to augmented reality (AR), this could be a problem of the past. This technology takes the guesswork out of online shopping by helping you visualize true-to-scale furnishings inside your room through your smartphone's camera. Here's how some of your favorite retailers are using augmented reality within free smartphone apps to help you shop with confidence (and stop buying stuff that doesn't quite fit).