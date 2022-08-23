Being your own barista has never been easier. If you want to switch up your daily coffee routine but don't want to sacrifice the energy boost, try adding a matcha to your regular lineup. While you've been able to order the beverage at coffee chains for years, creating it at home is now extremely accessible (and becoming even moreso)—you can easily find a wide variety of sellers (including internet favorite Emma Chamberlain's coffee brand), kits, and tools to choose from.

Matthew Clark

Matcha, a Japanese green tea, has origins that date back to the Tang Dynasty (the 7th to 10th century). The drink has become increasingly popular recently thanks to its bright color, its unique flavors, and an increased overall focus on health and wellness. As a good source of antioxidants, matcha offers a range of wellness benefits. Some people also prefer the less intense buzz compared to espresso, along with the fact it doesn't make you crash.

Matcha's rise in popularity can also be attributed to its versatility: It's used to flavor a wide range of dishes, from baked goods to Italian appetizers. It's even become a popular ice cream flavor.

"Major factors driving market revenue growth include increasing awareness about the health benefits of matcha tea and the unique flavor that matcha tea can add to various foods," reads an analysis from market research company Reports and Data. "Matcha tea is high in antioxidants and vitamins, and demand is expected to increase owing to rising awareness regarding the benefits among an expanding base of health-conscious consumers."

If you're curious to see what the hype is about, at-home matcha may be your cup of tea—and it's not difficult to make.

How to Make a Matcha at Home

The traditional Japanese tea ceremony is called "chado" or "sado," which means "the way of tea," and can last for hours. Zen master Sen-no-Rikyu determined the four main pillars of the ceremony in the 1500s: harmony, respect, purity, and tranquility. With this in mind, making a matcha is more than just getting your daily caffeine intake—it's a practice of self care and a nod to the past.

To whip up a matcha yourself, you need to have the proper tools. Because it usually comes ground up in a fine powder, matcha is measured out, sifted, and whisked in a tea bowl (or chawan) with hot water. To get the perfect cup, invest in a whisk—a chasen (made of bamboo) is traditional, but a battery-powered one or milk frother works best if you're always on the go. You can even find scooping spoons made specifically for matcha for exact measuring. Kits that contain all the essentials are available online from companies like Matchaful, Jade Leaf, and Tea Dealers.

If you go the traditional route and get a chasen, mix your powder by moving the whisk in a zig-zag pattern until it gets frothy and smooth.

For those who prefer a cold beverage, simply pour the matcha mixture over a cup of ice after whisking. To get creamier results, make a latte by topping it with steamed milk and foam. Blend with ice and whole milk to create a frappuccino. If you prefer sweeter, use a flavored creamer, syrup, or powder (Chamberlain Coffee just released vanilla and mango flavors). Feeling tropical? Mix it with pineapple or watermelon juice. Want something refreshing? Create a concoction with lemonade, flavored water, or even soda. However you're feeling on a given day, there's a matcha you can try, all from the comfort of home.