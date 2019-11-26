The 7 Best Anti-Aging Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals
Give your skin the gift of beneficial products without breaking the bank.
As we get older, our skin starts to lose its firmness, brightness, and show more wrinkles—but thanks to these anti-aging products, you can get the youthful look you've been missing. This list contains anti-aging creams, serums, masks, and more to rejuvenate your face and make you look years younger. Along with being well-reviewed, all of these products are on sale for less than $100 because of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. (One top-rated retinol serum is even half-off.) Whether you're shopping for yourself or a loved one, you can snag all these products for great prices, get a part of your Christmas shopping done early, and look and feel beautiful.
Eye and Lip Cream
Don't leave your lips out of your skincare routine—they can show fine lines, especially when you're wearing lipstick. This cream actually does double duty and plumps your pout and your eyes for a fresher and smoother look. If you buy it between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you'll snag it for 20% off, which takes the price down to $20.80.
Buy It: Bubblewrap Plumping Cream, $20.80, (originally $26), Glossier
Skincare Set
We love e.l.f. cosmetics for two reasons: its products are affordable and actually work well. This kit comes with six items for a complete night and day skincare routine, including a cleanser, exfoliating scrub, eye cream, serum, moisturizer, and night cream. The kit is 50% off from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, which makes it just $25.50.
Buy It: Complete Skin Care Set, $25.50, (originally $51), e.l.f.
Sunscreen
Even if you have existing sun damage, it's important to prevent any further harm by using an SPF every single day. (Yes, even when it isn't sunny outside.) This sunscreen is strong enough to protect your face but light enough to be worn under makeup. With a 30% discount from November 29 to December 2, it costs $51.80
Buy It: iS Clinical Extreme Protect, $51.80, (originally $74), DermStore
Renewing Serum
Slow down (and even reverse) aging with this serum made with retinol that Dr. Murad calls "the gold standard of anti-aging ingredients," in the product description. It's made without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, and is safe for different types of skin. From November 27 to December 2, the serum will be 50% off and cost $44.50.
Buy It: MURAD Retinol Youth Renewal Serum, $44.50, (originally $89), Sephora
Microdermabrasion Machine
Skip the spa and give yourself a facial at home with PMD's vacuum. Just run the machine, which comes in six colors, over your face (and any other part of your body) for three minutes to help smooth fine lines and wrinkles. With a 30% discount from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday, the tool will cost $89.52.
Buy It: PMD Microdermabrasion Machine, $89.52, (originally $127.88), Amazon
Face Mask
Instead of spending a small fortune on multiple products, try out this mask that nourishes, calms, firms, plumps, and refines. All you have to do is apply the cream, leave on for 10 minutes, and wash it away for brighter, smoother skin. From now until Cyber Monday, use the code HOLIYAY at checkout and receive 30% off—which makes the mask $26.60
Buy It: 5 in One Bouncy Face Mask, $26.60, (originally $38), First Aid Beauty
Dark Spot Serum
The hydroquinone in this serum helps brighten dark spots for an overall illuminated appearance. It's a powerful product, but still very gentle, so it can be applied every day. From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, the serum will be $15.18 thanks to a 20% discount.
Buy It: Differin Dark Spot Correcting Serum, $15.18, (originally $18.97), Amazon
