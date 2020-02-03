Anthropologie's Colorful Spring Line Is the Antidote to Those Winter Blues

The dreary winter weather might be wrapping up early this year (we're looking at your prediction, Punxsutawney Phil). And to get you in the spirit, Anthropologie just dropped its spring 2020 home collection, and it's brimming with sunny colors, nature-inspired textures, and blooming botanical prints.

Most of the items (there are more than 1,700 in total) are online exclusives; however, some small items, such as throw blankets and vases, will be available in select stores. We have our eyes on the painted dining room chairs, each for less than $100, and hand-dyed velvet pillows starting at just $58. With so many decorations to choose from, we've selected a few of our favorites that feature every color of the rainbow to add to your cart, all for less than $200.