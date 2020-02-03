Anthropologie's Colorful Spring Line Is the Antidote to Those Winter Blues
The seasonal accents will instantly brighten your home.
The dreary winter weather might be wrapping up early this year (we're looking at your prediction, Punxsutawney Phil). And to get you in the spirit, Anthropologie just dropped its spring 2020 home collection, and it's brimming with sunny colors, nature-inspired textures, and blooming botanical prints.
Most of the items (there are more than 1,700 in total) are online exclusives; however, some small items, such as throw blankets and vases, will be available in select stores. We have our eyes on the painted dining room chairs, each for less than $100, and hand-dyed velvet pillows starting at just $58. With so many decorations to choose from, we've selected a few of our favorites that feature every color of the rainbow to add to your cart, all for less than $200.
Botanical Duvet Cover
Botanical prints continue to be popular in 2020, and this duvet cover is a simple (and noncommital) way to implement the trend. The cotton cover is machine-washable and comes in five sizes: twin, full, queen, king, and California king. Add a bouquet of fresh-cut flowers to your nightstand to really play up the pattern.
Buy It: Briony Duvet Cover, from $178
Watercolor Chair
These rubberwood chairs are a unique way to add pattern and color to your dining room. The brushstroke design, created by Canada-based artist Claire Desjardins, comes in three different watercolor versions and appears on both sides of the seat. The seat height is 17.75 inches, which makes it ideal for standard-height dining room tables that are 28 to 30 inches tall.
Woven Wall Basket
It's easy to incorporate those statement basket walls all over your Instagram feed into your own home. The sisal and sweet grass handwoven baskets are available in two sizes and three colors (green, violet, and assorted). The assorted-color version features a 20-inch diameter and the violet and green baskets both have a 12-inch diameter.
Buy It: Viola Wall Basket, from $98
Chartreuse Area Rug
Super-soft chenille not only feels luxurious under your feet, but it also adds some texture and color to your floor. This rug comes in four sizes, 2x3 feet, 3x5 feet, 8x10 feet, and 9x12 feet, to fit a variety of spaces. The bright chartreuse version features Etsy's 2020 color of the year, but if you'd like something more subtle, there's a light gray version with blue embroidery.
Buy It: Bordered Chenille Rug, from $48
Velvet Throw Pillow
These luxurious velvet pillows are hand-dyed with natural colors from flower petals, plants, and roots, and contain no chemicals. The cushions come in several different colors and sizes: a bronze square that's 18x18 inches, a rose round that's 18 inches all the way around, a blue rectangle that's 40x14 inches, and a peach square that's 20x20 inches.
