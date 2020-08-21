5 Nostalgic Home Trends You'll Absolutely Love from Anthropologie's New Fall Line

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The home decor items we find most comforting are often the ones that remind us of the past. Think: a hand-me-down antique dresser or a knit blanket made by a loved one. A sense of nostalgia makes a room feel even cozier, and Anthropologie's new fall line perfectly taps into that desire for familiar comforts.

The collection is available today and includes more than 1,300 items, starring furniture, bedding, rugs, and tabletop accessories. Blending farmhouse and Scandinavian styles, the designs embrace simplicity and comfort with muted colors and natural textures. Patchwork designs, handstitched details, and goods crafted using traditional techniques recall a bygone era. Here are five trends from the new home collection that throw it back to the past.

1. Rag Rugs

These aren't the rag rugs you might remember from your grandmother's front entry. A selection of rugs and pillows give an updated take on this familiar woven look, featuring stitched-together fabric scraps in colorful abstract patterns. Each one is woven by hand using recycled material and dyed with of-the-moment hues including mustard yellow and blush pink.

2. Patchwork Quilts

Patchwork has been used by cultures around the world for centuries, and this handicraft still has a beloved place in our homes today. Often passed down through generations, quilts bring a sense of history to a bed or sofa. Echoing that heirloom-quality craftsmanship, Anthropologie's new patchwork bedding is handmade by skilled artisans. The finished product showcases a rainbow of hand-dyed fabric with visible stitches for added texture, and pairs perfectly with the embroidered Ilaria Whipstitch Pillow, ($48).

3. Beautifully Imperfect Dishware

Polish and perfection aren't always practical for daily life, especially for frequently used items like plates and bowls. Offer a more inviting feel around the dinner table with the vintage-look Dagny dishware set, which features organic forms and hand-painted botanical patterns. The design reflects today's popular cottagecore trend and is available on mugs, plates, bowls, and serving pieces.

4. Recycled Fabrics

Many of the pieces in Anthropologie's fall collection, including rugs, pillows, and furniture, make what's old new again by utilizing recycled fabrics. The Upcycled Wells Sofa, for example, is upholstered with cotton-polyester fabric made from post-industrial textile waste that's free from synthetics, chemicals, and dyes. The sustainable design is one you can feel good about.

5. Simple, Comfortable Furniture

Sleek, contemporary forms might look good from afar, but more casual furniture designs offer laidback comfort you can actually enjoy every day. Many of Anthropologie's latest furniture pieces eschew the modern, minimalist look with extra-deep cushions and rounded silhouettes. Soft leather and textural wool, as seen on the Sherpa Stanton Chair, ($1,298), upholster pieces with extra coziness.