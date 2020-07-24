The corporation disclosed the announcement in a news release on Thursday. First, Ascena filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which gives the company a chance to restructure in hopes of reopening in the future, according to the U.S. Courts' website. The company is then going to close all Catherines stores across the country as well as in Canada, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It's also shutting down a "significant number" of Justice stores, as well as some Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant, and Lou & Grey locations. However, the exact number of store closings is yet to be determined.