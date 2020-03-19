Over the last few weeks the new coronavirus outbreak has been affecting animal shelters across the country: Volunteers can no longer come to play with the animals, and donations for many organizations have come to a halt in this uncertain time. Luckily, most shelters are still looking to place animals in a foster situation, which means healthy adults can apply to have a dog or cat come live with them. This frees up a bed at the shelter for another animal who needs to be rescued and means you’ll have a furry companion to spend time with while you're spending time at home.

“Fosters have always been the biggest life-saving tool a rescue organization has,” says Lesley Brogs, founder of Wags & Walks, a Los Angeles-based non-profit animal rescue that has saved and rehabilitated more than 5,000 dogs over the past nine years. So if you’ve found yourself working from home or missing your usual social interactions, this could be the perfect time to apply for a pup.

“The benefits of fostering a dog for both the human and the dog are immeasurable,” Brogs says. "Fostering gives a sense of purpose and wellbeing to people, not to mention the cuddling and companionship for both the person and their foster dog.” If you’ve considered fostering but haven’t been able to commit in the past, Brogs says now is the time to do it. “Especially with the current state of unknowns, many dogs will need the safety and they sure do provide us with comfort and ease some anxieties.” And to ease your nerves, the World Health Organization has stated dogs cannot contract the coronavirus.

It turns out, your pup might end up supporting you just as much (if not more!) as you help them. “Studies have shown that having an animal around us lowers our blood pressure, lowers anxiety and depression, and gives us a fuller life,” Brogs says. “This is what fostering a dog can do for our own mental state, especially in times like these.”

Of course, there are a few things to consider before applying. Although you’re not adopting a dog for life, fostering is a big commitment. Keep in mind that there’s no guarantee you'll be getting a young puppy (younger dogs tend to be adopted first) and that this dog might not have a lot of training. There will likely be some challenges, but your local shelter can help you prepare for the specific animal that comes into your home. And while it's certainly possible to foster in an apartment, it might be more suitable for those with a yard as bigger cities could start to limit time spent outside.

To find a shelter near you, enter your location on the Petfinder website and browse through the organizations in your area. Fostering will provide a much-needed home for a shelter pup, but it can also do wonders for your own mental health. And who knows, you might just find your forever companion.