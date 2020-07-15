Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A big scoop of ice cream is the perfect way to cool down on a hot summer day. But with the seemingly endless flavor options at ice cream shops and the frozen aisle of the grocery store, which flavor are you reaching for? In a recent survey by YouGov, almost 20,000 Americans from across the country revealed the flavor they're most likely to scoop. (Spoiler alert: the classics reign!) Since we'll take any excuse to enjoy a frozen treat, here are the most popular ice cream flavors you should plan on enjoying for National Ice Cream Day this weekend.

Image zoom Sally Anscombe/Getty Images

The Most Popular Ice Cream Flavors in America

Even though classic flavors chocolate and vanilla ice cream topped the list, none of the flavors had a huge majority.

The survey's long list of flavor choices had a lot of smaller percentages with votes for flavors such as cookies and cream, pistachio, rocky road, and more. This just seems to prove that America really believes all ice cream is delicious. And we fully agree.

America's Favorite Ice Cream Toppings

In addition to the flavor part of the survey, YouGov also wanted to know if you put your scoops in a cup or cone and which toppings are most popular. Surprisingly, America is divided exactly down the middle on this one, with 36% responding cone and 36% opt for a cup. Another 26% said they liked to switch it up. These are the most-loved ice cream toppings you're piling on your ice cream.