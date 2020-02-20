Sure, I tuned in to the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show earlier this month and celebrated all the adorable winners. But earlier this week, I fell equally as in love with the mischievous mutts competing in Hallmark Channel's third-annual American Rescue Dog Show. Instead of being judged on physical appearance, obedience, and athletic skill, these pups were awarded titles like "Best in Snoring," "Best Couch Potato," and "Best in Wiggling." And best of all? All the very good boys and girls had previously been adopted from animal rescues and shelters.

If these furry faces leave you inspired to find ways to help shelter animals, Hallmark Channel has made it easy to get started. Enter your zip code and preferences on Hallmark’s site to be paired with dogs, cats, and other animals in shelters near you. And if you're not ready to adopt a pet right now, you can still get involved! See the full list of all the rescue organizations represented at the show and research how you can donate or volunteer at one near you.