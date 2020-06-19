Amazon Is Having a One-Day Sale on Live Succulents Today
The offers include mini succulents, aloe vera, and air plants.
There's never a wrong time to add a new houseplant to your collection, especially ones that don't need a lot of care to survive. It's even better to purchase plants when they're on sale. Well, for today only, Amazon is offering a variety of succulents for super affordable prices.
There are plenty of options to choose from at different price points, so there's something for everyone. The most popular choice is a set of 12 mini succulents for $24 that have four out of five-star rating from nearly 4,000 buyers. Each plant comes in a 2-inch square pot with soil, and you can choose to re-pot or keep them in the original planter. There's a similar assortment of succulents for sale, but it comes with 20 plants for $30. Or, you can choose the 6-pack for $18. If you'd like plants that are already arranged, check out the heart planter with seven succulents for $35. The 7-inch planter is made out of woods and weighs just 3 pounds. (This option would make an excellent gift for a friend or family member.)
Buy It: 12-Pack of Assorted Succulents ($24, Amazon)
But those aren't the only choices. There is a 3-pack of aloe vera plants for $30, and a 5-pack of hawarthia & aloe plants for $17 that come in 4-inch pots. And if you really want something that needs almost no care at all, check out the 6-pack of air plants for $13 or the 12-pack for $20. (They don't even need soil.)
Buy It: Heart Planter with Succulents ($35, Amazon)
Besides being pretty plants, succulents are incredibly low-maintenance, so even the most forgetful plant parents can care for them. They require little water, they don't need much sunlight, and look great on their own or as a group. If you're purchasing multiple, we love the look of a succulent dish garden.
These deals are available for just one day, so you'll want to add them to your cart soon. And if you have Amazon Prime, you'll get your new plants in just two days.
