You can officially add charitable donations to your list of reasons to buy that last-minute purchase on Amazon. As if fast shipping and a huge assortment of products wasn't enough, the online retailer also has a sister site that donates a small percentage of your purchase to a charity of your choice. It doesn't cost anything extra, it carries all the same products, and it has the same great deals.

Sound too good to be true? We thought so, too, but it is very real, and it's called AmazonSmile.

Image zoom Image courtesy of Getty.

The service looks and works exactly like the regular Amazon site we love, but upon your first visit, you choose from one of the many (we’re talking more than one million!) public charitable organizations registered with AmazonSmile. After that, 0.5% of your eligible purchases will benefit your chosen charity. You can change your chosen charity at any time through your account settings.

AmazonSmile specifies “eligible” purchases because not every item on the site is up for donations. While tens of millions of products are eligible, some, such as recurring Subscribe-and-Save purchases, are not.

To reach the AmazonSmile site, simply type smile.amazon.com into your web browser. It will connect with your existing Amazon account, so your shopping cart, registries, and account settings will transfer over. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, those benefits will transfer as well.

To get your own charitable organization registered with AmazonSmile, you can register online. The charity must be a 501(c)(3) organization in the United States, and comply with AmazonSmile’s participation agreement. There is no extra cost associated with registering an organization.

As of May 2019, AmazonSmile has donated $134,890,393 to charitable organizations. That’s a pretty incredible feat for something that takes little-to-no thought from the customer. If you’re already an online shopper, make the switch to AmazonSmile the next time you add to your cart.