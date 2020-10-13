Grow Your Own Salad With This Top-Rated Indoor Herb Garden—Now 40% Off for Prime Day

There’s something about eating a meal made with home-grown food that just tastes better, but it can be trickier to produce your own ingredients once colder weather hits. Instead of investing in a costly and space-consuming greenhouse, Amazon shoppers suggest the AeroGarden White Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden. The compact, easy-to-use machine grows delicious herbs and greens from the comfort of your kitchen with minimal upkeep. And while shoppers swear it’s a “great investment,” you thankfully don’t need to shell out as much for it right now: It’s 40% off during Amazon Prime Day.
The Aerogarden Heirloom Salad Seed Pod Kit comes with six convenient pre-seeded pods that are filled with delicious varieties of lettuce such as Parris Island lettuce, Black Seeded Simpson, and Red Sail. Instead of planting the seeds in soil, these seed pods grow up to 12 inches tall with just the attached LED grow light, the provided bottle of plant nutrients, and water. Not only is this process less messy, it’s also more effective, allowing the plants to grow up to five times faster.
Buy It: AeroGarden White Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden, $90 (originally $150), Amazon
One shopper notes: “I am so happy with my harvest!!! It is easy to set up, plus the instructions are clear. I added water daily and plant food every 2 weeks. Easy to care for and maintain.”
Experienced gardeners may recognize how seamless this process is, but those who aren't should feel empowered to give the indoor grower a try. Thanks to the control panel, you’re reminded when to add plant food and water, and the LED light automatically turns on and off for a fool-proof experience.
One customer with a self-declared “black thumb” says, “This is amazing. I’ve wanted to have a little garden in my apartment forever but have killed every plant I’ve bought from the store. Aerograden is so simple. You just plug it in, add water, plant food and the pods. The garden does everything else for you. Very low maintenance.”
Whether you’re an apartment dweller with limited natural light or just looking to enjoy fresh greens year-round, more than 3,000 Amazon shoppers highly recommend the AeroGarden White Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden. And thanks to Prime Day, you can score the top-rated product for $60 less. Not a Prime member yet? Snag your free 30-day trial now.
