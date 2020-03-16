Amazon Shared a List of 2,000 Popular Home Products: Here’s What to Buy
Shop top picks for kitchen appliances, home decor, and bath accessories.
Amazon recently unveiled a list of 2,000 popular home products loved by both Amazon editors and shoppers alike. Broken up into categories, the large collection of home goods includes kitchen appliances, closet organizers, wall decor, and so many more finds to refresh your home.
While 2,000 products might sound overwhelming, it’s easy to filter the selection to find exactly what you’re looking for. Plus, many of the products have the retailer’s recognizable best-seller seal of approval, so you can easily tell which items shoppers truly love.
We're not surprised to see reader-favorite products like the Instant Pot Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker and Lodge cast iron skillet made the list. However, some more obscure home goods are also featured, including these velvet hangers that are perfect for small closets and this artificial sansevieria snake plant that looks like the real thing.
Check out the entire list of popular home products at Amazon now or keep scrolling to shop a few of our favorite finds for every room in your house.
Top Amazon Kitchen Products
Baker's Half Sheet
This pack of two aluminum baking sheets is a kitchen must-have. Each one is about 18x13 inches, making them perfect for one-pan dinners and homemade baked goods. Plus, they have more than 3,000 five-star reviews from home cooks who swear by the baking sheets.
Buy It: Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker’s Half Sheet 2 Pack, $22
Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge cookware has long been a favorite among home cooks, and you can shop classic items like this pre-seasoned cast iron skillet on Amazon. The durable pan comes in 9 different sizes, ranging from 3.5 to 15 inches; this crowd favorite is 10.25 inches and is made in the United States.
Pressure Cooker
It comes as no surprise that the Instant Pot pressure cooker ended up on this list of favorite home items. With more than 62,000 customer reviews, it’s wildly popular and a staple for the modern kitchen.
Buy It: Instant Pot Duo 7-in1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $79 (originally $100)
Food Processor
Another kitchen must-have, this food processor can chop, mix, and puree ingredients for your favorite recipes. It even has an impressive bowl scraper that keeps ingredients closer to the blade for maximum efficiency. Use it to whip up homemade soup, guacamole, breadcrumbs, and more.
Favorite Amazon Bed and Bath Products
Velvet Hangers
Ideal for small closets, these slim velvet hangers take up less space than wood or plastic options. They also look elegant, and the velvet material keeps delicate garments from slipping off. Plus, the best-selling hangers have racked up nearly 20,000 reviews on Amazon, and a pack of 30 costs just $16.
Quick-Dry Bath Towels
Amazon shoppers love these basic bath towels. They’re made of 100% cotton for a soft feel that absorbs water quickly. Plus, they come in eight different colors to go with your existing bathroom decor.
Collapsible Laundry Rack
Instead of hanging delicates to dry on your shower rod (we’ve all been there), invest in a laundry rack that you can use and store as needed. This one folds up accordion-style and is made of lightweight steel so you can easily stow it in the closet when not in use.
Buy It: AmazonBasics Foldable Clothes Drying Laundry Rack, $27 (originally $29)
Memory-Foam Mattress Topper
You don’t have to buy a new mattress to upgrade your bed. This $60 plush mattress topper will do the trick. The conforming memory foam aligns your spine while evenly dispersing body weight, and it’s infused with a cooling gel to keep you at just the right temperature all night long.
Buy It: Linenspa 2-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Queen Mattress Topper, $60
Best-Selling Amazon Home Decor
Faux Snake Plant
Don't have a green thumb? This fake sansevieria plant is a great way to invite greenery into your space without worrying about watering. The tall variegated leaves add texture to any space, and the plant comes with its own matte black pot.
Baker's Station
If your kitchen lacks storage or countertop space, this shelving unit can help maximize your square footage. It features multiple metal shelves to hold food or appliances, a removable wooden top for food prep, and multiple hooks for storing pots and pans.
Buy It: AmazonBasics Kitchen Storage Baker’s Rack with Table, $59
Wall Mirror With Shelf
This round wall mirror has a rustic look thanks to its antique bronze finish. It includes a shelf for small items like keys, your wallet, or other daily essentials. Hang it in your front entryway above a console table or style it in the living room to invite in more light.
Buy It: Stone & Beam Modern Round Arc Iron Hanging Wall Mirror with Shelf, $75
Vintage-Inspired Persian Area Rug
If a room feels incomplete, you might be missing a stylish rug to pull together your color scheme and anchor the space. This vintage-inspired Persian rug is both durable (it's made of 100% polypropylene) and visually striking. It’s available in a variety of colors, including blue, pink, red, and gold.
Buy It: NuLoom Paisley Verona Vintage Persian Area Rug, $151
