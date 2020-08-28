11 Incredible Deals Worth Shopping During Amazon’s Big Summer Sale

It’s not Prime Day, but with prices marked up to 50% off, it might as well be.
By Carly Kulzer
August 28, 2020
Although Amazon didn’t have its annual Prime Day this summer, the mega-retailer is making up for it with an all-new end-of-the-season savings event where you can score up to 50% off home and kitchen essentials, lawn and garden products, electronics, and more. And while a Prime membership comes with serious benefits —free two-day shipping, ad-free video streaming, and access to thousands of free books, to name a few—you don’t need to be a Prime member to participate in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale.

The sale features thousands of products including big-ticket items like a Roomba vacuum , which is marked down $200, along with everyday necessities like a five-piece bathroom accessory set that’s $62 off. We anticipate popular items will sell out fast, so don’t hesitate to fill your cart.  

The Best Home Essentials from Amazon’s Big Summer Sale:

Whether you’ve been searching for a new mattress or just want a few small accessories, now is the time to stock up on home goods—who knows when we’ll see these Prime Day-like discounts again?

Looking to create a cozy bedroom? A queen-size Vibe mattress is more than 30% off, and it's delivered in a compact box to prevent damage during transit. It has 7 inches of high-density foam to maximize comfort, so all you’ll need to complete your new setup is bedding. Luckily, you can get a three-piece set that’s also on sale.

If you find yourself spending more time at home but with less time to clean, Amazon has a ton of deals on housekeeping appliances that make quick work of daily chores. For anyone with pets in the house, consider the iRobot Roomba or Eureka RapidClean Cordless Vacuum . The rarely discounted Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa, so you can set it to sweep while you’re away and come home to sparkling floors. To clean your furniture or any tight spaces the Roomba might have missed, the lightweight Eureka cordless vacuum finishes the job with ease.

Speaking of pets, Amazon has deals for your beloved fur babies, too. This large water-resistant bed is on sale for $60, which is an incredible price for a dog bed of its size. It has a removable cover that’s easy to clean, making it an ideal choice for potty-training puppies. The durable fabric can also weather the outdoors, so you can give your dog a cushy place to rest whenever you’re gardening or relaxing on the patio.

And if you’re not shopping for yourself, get a head-start on a little holiday shopping with our roundup of the best home deals from Amazon's 2020 Big Summer Sale. However, if you have something specific in mind, you can find hundreds of other amazing offers, too .

Courtesy of Amazon

iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum, $499 (originally $699.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Vibe 12-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $240.82 (originally $356.51)

Courtesy of Amazon

Comfee All-in-One Programmable Multi Cooker, $59.99 (originally $79.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Brindle Waterproof Designer Memory Foam Pet Bed, $59.30 (originally $69.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Levoit Cool Mist Humidifier for Bedrooms, $49.99 (originally $59.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum, $134.99 (originally $149.99)

Amazon

Walker Edison Wood Plank King-Size Bed Frame, $573.12 (originally $669.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Metrokane Automatic Wine Bottle Opener, $33.80 (originally $44.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Kingston Brass Bathroom Accessories Set, $63.10 (originally $125)

Amazon

Rivet Berkshire Mid-Century Modern Sofa, $597.37 (originally $702.93)

Courtesy of Amazon

Esschert Design XL Fire Bowl, $254.90 (originally $299.99)

