11 Incredible Deals Worth Shopping During Amazon’s Big Summer Sale

Although Amazon didn’t have its annual Prime Day this summer, the mega-retailer is making up for it with an all-new end-of-the-season savings event where you can score up to 50% off home and kitchen essentials, lawn and garden products, electronics, and more. And while a Prime membership comes with serious benefits —free two-day shipping, ad-free video streaming, and access to thousands of free books, to name a few—you don’t need to be a Prime member to participate in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale.
The sale features thousands of products including big-ticket items like a Roomba vacuum , which is marked down $200, along with everyday necessities like a five-piece bathroom accessory set that’s $62 off. We anticipate popular items will sell out fast, so don’t hesitate to fill your cart.
Whether you’ve been searching for a new mattress or just want a few small accessories, now is the time to stock up on home goods—who knows when we’ll see these Prime Day-like discounts again?
Looking to create a cozy bedroom? A queen-size Vibe mattress is more than 30% off, and it's delivered in a compact box to prevent damage during transit. It has 7 inches of high-density foam to maximize comfort, so all you’ll need to complete your new setup is bedding. Luckily, you can get a three-piece set that’s also on sale.
If you find yourself spending more time at home but with less time to clean, Amazon has a ton of deals on housekeeping appliances that make quick work of daily chores. For anyone with pets in the house, consider the iRobot Roomba or Eureka RapidClean Cordless Vacuum . The rarely discounted Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa, so you can set it to sweep while you’re away and come home to sparkling floors. To clean your furniture or any tight spaces the Roomba might have missed, the lightweight Eureka cordless vacuum finishes the job with ease.
Speaking of pets, Amazon has deals for your beloved fur babies, too. This large water-resistant bed is on sale for $60, which is an incredible price for a dog bed of its size. It has a removable cover that’s easy to clean, making it an ideal choice for potty-training puppies. The durable fabric can also weather the outdoors, so you can give your dog a cushy place to rest whenever you’re gardening or relaxing on the patio.
And if you’re not shopping for yourself, get a head-start on a little holiday shopping with our roundup of the best home deals from Amazon's 2020 Big Summer Sale. However, if you have something specific in mind, you can find hundreds of other amazing offers, too .
Buy It: iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum, $499 (originally $699.99)
Buy It: Vibe 12-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $240.82 (originally $356.51)
Buy It: Comfee All-in-One Programmable Multi Cooker, $59.99 (originally $79.99)
Buy It: Brindle Waterproof Designer Memory Foam Pet Bed, $59.30 (originally $69.99)
Buy It: Levoit Cool Mist Humidifier for Bedrooms, $49.99 (originally $59.99)
Buy It: Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum, $134.99 (originally $149.99)
Buy It: Walker Edison Wood Plank King-Size Bed Frame, $573.12 (originally $669.99)
Buy It: Metrokane Automatic Wine Bottle Opener, $33.80 (originally $44.99)
Buy It: Kingston Brass Bathroom Accessories Set, $63.10 (originally $125)
Buy It: Rivet Berkshire Mid-Century Modern Sofa, $597.37 (originally $702.93)
Buy It: Esschert Design XL Fire Bowl, $254.90 (originally $299.99)