The Best Amazon Cyber Week Deals You Can Start Shopping Now
Score major savings on apparel, appliances, tech, and more.
The week following Thanksgiving, otherwise known as Cyber Week, is one of the best times to shop sales on big-ticket items and everyday essentials alike. The event kicks off December 2, and Amazon has big savings on practically every shopping category, whether you have your sights set on a brand new television or you’re just in the mood to browse for clothes.
Amazon has been running incredible deals throughout November leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and the retailer is finishing the holiday shopping season strong with some of the best Cyber Week deals. Right now, you can buy this TCL Smart TV for $300 off, and you can score the ever-popular Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for just $49. Stock up on home goods like a weighted throw blanket for 53% off and beauty essentials like a luxurious charcoal face mask from Belei for just $10. But hurry—these deals won’t last long. Keep scrolling to shop the best Amazon Cyber Week deals we’ve seen so far.
Best Tech Deals
- Apple iPad 10.2-Inch, $249 (originally $329)
- Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds, $100 (originally $170)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (originally $50)
- TCL 50” Class 5-Series 4K Roku Smart TV, $30 (originally $600)
- TP-Link Kasa Spot Indoor Camera, $40 (originally $50)
Best Kitchen Deals
- Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $49 (originally $100)
- Oster 6-Cup Glass Blender, $59 (originally $70)
- Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker, $99 (originally $180)
- Dash No-Drip Belgian Waffle Maker, $32 (originally $50)
- GreenLife Soft Grip 16pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set, $56 (originally $86)
Best Home Deals
- Lucid 12-Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress, $261 (originally $340)
- Bissell CrossWave Floor and Carpet Cleaner with Wet-Dry Vacuum, $200 (originally $270)
- Vellux Heavy Weighted Throw, $66 (originally $140)
- Pelonis Portable Quiet Cooling Space Vortex Heater, $33 (originally $40)
- Evergreen Classics 7.5 Feet Pre-Lit Norway Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree, $229 (originally $270)
Best Fashion Deals
- Sugar Lips Have Mercy Moto Jacket, from $31 (originally $70)
- Tommy Hilfiger Crossbody Bag, $40 (originally $78)
- Ella Moon Women’s Aster Flutter Sleeve Empire Dress, $7 (originally $50)
- Tommy Hilfiger Large Nylon Zip Wallet, $27 (originally $68)
Best Beauty Deals
- Belei Charcoal Balancing Mask, $10 (originally $18)
- Formawell x Kendall Jenner Large Round Wave Styler Hair Brush, $12 (originally $15)
- Dermablend Professional Setting Powder, $8 (originally $12)
- Garnier Hair Care Fructis Pure Clean Shampoo, Conditioner, and Dry Shampoo, $10 (originally $13)
- Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer, $6 (originally $8)
Comments