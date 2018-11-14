Good news: You don’t have to wait until November 29 to shop Amazon’s Black Friday deals. The online retailer announced its early holiday deals a few weeks ago, and now even more special savings are available as the big day gets closer.

Home decor, kitchen appliances, electronics, Amazon devices, toys, and more are already marked down, making this the perfect time to get a head start on your holiday shopping list (or to snag a few gifts for yourself). You can save up to 40% on toys throughout the week, along with major discounts from brands like KitchenAid. But you’ll have to act fast because these deals are expected to sell out.

Image zoom

Although you don’t necessarily need an Amazon Prime membership to shop from the retail giant on Black Friday, Prime members are typically treated to a few extra perks. Last year, they received early access to thousands of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and this year Prime members will have fast and free delivery options. So if you’ve been debating gifting yourself a Prime membership for the holidays, now is the time to sign up for Prime.

We’re still waiting to learn more specifics about Amazon’s Black Friday sales, but for now, you can start shopping special pricing on furniture, tech, household essentials, beauty, and more. We’ve rounded up these deals—along with our editors’ favorite picks—so you can get the best sales this holiday.

The Hottest Early Black Friday Tech Deals

The latest and greatest technology products are usually the first items to be sold out on Black Friday, so we’re extra excited they’re available early this year. Amazon has a huge selection of the latest tech products that features everything from computers and tablets to camera essentials to Bluetooth speakers. Instead of spending your Thanksgiving running through the store to get your hands on the best price, shop Amazon’s online deals and get your gadgets delivered before the holiday.

Our Favorite Early Black Friday Furniture Deals

Right now, you can save up to 30 percent off hundreds of furniture and lighting products from Amazon’s brands, including Rivet and Stone & Beam. There are great deals on products for your home, like gorgeous couches, chairs, and light fixtures. If you've been thinking about investing in new furniture pieces—or if you just need a few small accent pieces—you'll want to check out these deals before they're gone.

The Best Early Black Friday Kitchen Deals

We might be most excited about Amazon's kitchen sales this Black Friday. Take advantage of the early discounts and save big on kitchen essentials this week. Treat yourself to an appliance like a pressure cooker or sous vide machine, or stock up on kitchen essentials like wine glasses or a home bar set. Amazon also has great deals on gifts for people who love to cook.

The Trendiest Early Black Friday Beauty Deals

Whether you’re shopping for top-of-the-line beauty tools or everyday products, Amazon has you covered. Now through November 29, you can save big on personal care essentials from top brands, along with deals on luxury beauty items like eau de parfums.

Can’t-Miss Early Black Friday Amazon Device Deals

If you don’t have a device that lets you chat with Alexa, now is your chance! Throughout the month of November, Amazon’s most popular devices—like the Fire Stick and Echo—will have crazy-good discounts, and we’re totally stocking up. Treat yourself with the device you’ve had your eye on, or pick one up to give as a Christmas gift.