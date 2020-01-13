The Amazon Alexa can do just about anything. It can tell you what to make for dinner, turn on the lights to wake you up in the morning, and even how to cook a turkey. But one thing you may not know is that Alexa can also help you save a life. In an emergency situation, the device will walk you through the steps of CPR. Many of us have had some kind of CPR training in our lives, whether it be at school or work, or that episode of The Office where Michael performs CPR to the beat of “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. But when you’re in an emergency situation, panic and adrenaline may cause you to freeze up and forget the steps. Not to worry: If you’re in a home with an Amazon Alexa device (like the Echo, $89.99, or Echo Dot, $34.99), simply say, “Alexa, teach me emergency CPR.” The device will alert emergency services, and then begin calmly reciting instructions provided by the American Heart Association.

Image zoom Malte Mueller/Getty Images

According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests happen outside the hospital every year. When a person experiences cardiac arrest, their heart stops pumping blood to their body and they stop breathing on their own; when this happens, performing CPR immediately is the best way to keep the person alive until emergency services arrive. The AHA estimates that 45% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest victims survive because a bystander performed CPR. That’s an average of 157,500 people who are saved by CPR every year, and we hope that number keeps increasing with these life-saving features of smart devices.

If you’re interested in learning the technique before an emergency situation arises, ask Alexa, “If I need to do CPR, how would I do it?” or enroll in an online instructional course. With American Heart Month approaching, we encourage you to use your Amazon devices to learn about the warning signs of heart attack or stroke, as provided by the AHA.

Just ask Alexa one of the following questions:

Alexa, what are the warning signs of a heart attack?

Alexa, how can I tell if I am having a heart attack?

Alexa, what are the warning signs of a stroke?

Alexa, how can I tell if I am having a stroke?

While we hope you never have to use this feature, it’s reassuring to know this tool is available should an emergency arise.