Amazon Has an Affordable 5-Pack of Succulents on Sale Today Only

Now that we're all spending the majority of our days inside, it's an excellent time to expand your houseplant collection. (Whether you have a couple of plants or dozens, there's always room for more, right?) And if you needed even more of an excuse to make some space, Amazon is offering a great deal on a 5-pack of succulents for just $13. Although ordering plants online can be daunting because you don't know the quality of the product, this item has a nearly perfect 5-star rating from more than 5,300 reviewers, so you can rest assured your succulents will arrive in good shape.