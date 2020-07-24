Amazon Has an Affordable 5-Pack of Succulents on Sale Today Only
The plants have thousands of 5-star reviews.
Now that we're all spending the majority of our days inside, it's an excellent time to expand your houseplant collection. (Whether you have a couple of plants or dozens, there's always room for more, right?) And if you needed even more of an excuse to make some space, Amazon is offering a great deal on a 5-pack of succulents for just $13. Although ordering plants online can be daunting because you don't know the quality of the product, this item has a nearly perfect 5-star rating from more than 5,300 reviewers, so you can rest assured your succulents will arrive in good shape.
Buy It: 5-Pack Fully Rooted Succulents, ($13, Amazon)
This 5-pack of plants features an assortment of hand-picked succulents. You can check out all of the different possibilities on Amazon, and the description notes that the nursery is re-stocked often, so the exact species change every week. Each one comes rooted in a 2-inch pot, and you can re-pot them once they arrive in a different container. As a bonus, not only does this deal offer a variety of easy-to-care-for plants, but it also benefits animals in need. Plants for Pets, the Amazon shop selling these succulents, helps find homes for pets who are at risk for euthanasia.
If you've decided you have enough plants to care for right now, this pack would be a great gift for a loved one, even if they don't have a green thumb. Succulents require little water and are pretty forgiving for the forgetful plant parents. Just place them in a brightly lit spot in your house and you can successfully grow a beautiful succulent garden.
Make sure you add this pack to your cart as soon as possible because it's only on sale for today. Plus, if you have Amazon Prime, you'll get it delivered to your doorstep in just two days.
