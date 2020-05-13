Of course, anyone with severe food allergies knows to stay away from products containing those trigger ingredients. But what if an item labeled "peanut-free" was accidentally contaminated and gets recalled? According to a news release , a Whystle alert recently saved user Amanda Milam's son who has life-threatening allergies to peanuts. The app notified her about a Ritz cheese cracker recall this month, due to a packaging mix-up where the peanut butter variety got in boxes marked as cheese.

When opening the app, you'll have the option to select your "alert settings." Select if you are pregnant, have children, or pets, so the app knows which products to cater to your profile. When selecting allergies, a list of common food allergies (i.e. milk, peanuts, wheat, and shellfish) are available. After customizing your settings, you can browse your custom alerts in one place as well as look at all alerts created on the app. The app isn't limited just to food. Whystle shares product recalls such as makeup containing mold, a stroller with a choking hazard, or a dresser that has a tip-over risk. If you do happen to have one of the products that are recalled, the app tells you how to get a replacement or refund. Another gotta-love feature is the search tool. Use it to look up the brand or product you're shopping for to find out if it's free of your allergen, then save your favorite brands to get notified of any future recalls.