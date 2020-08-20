With a reported 68 illnesses in 9 states, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is recalling peaches sold at Aldi and Target stores due to a risk of salmonella contamination. The peaches in question are linked to fresh whole peaches distributed by Wawona Packing Company in 2-pound, clear plastic bags sold at Aldi stores from June 1, 2020, through August 19. Ill customers also reported buying peaches from Target stores, which the retailer has now pulled from shelves. The FDA and CDC began its investigation after state officials declared 23 Minnesotans had contracted the same strain of salmonella. There have been 14 hospitalizations (and, thankfully, no deaths) so far.

Image zoom DeniseBush/Getty Images

As a precaution, Aldi is voluntarily recalling loose bulk peaches and Peaches Organic 2-pound bags. Here are the peaches affected by the recall:

Wawona Peaches 2 lb.

Organic Peaches 2 lb.

Loose bulk peaches

The produce was distributed to the following states: Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Target is also recalling peaches from all locations with the following codes:

Peach per pound: UPC 492670340386, item number 266-03-0010,

Peach by the each: UPC 204038000005, item number 266-03-0002

Peach 2 lb. bag: UPC 033383322056, item number 267-50-4044,

Organic peach 2 lb. bag: UPC 849315000400, item number 267-03-4405

White peach per pound UPC 492670344056, item number 267-03-4038

People infected with salmonella usually experience symptoms within 12 to 72 hours of infection. Common symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Children under five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe salmonellosis infections. Contact your health care provider if symptoms occur.