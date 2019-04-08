Aldi Announced That All of Their Packaging Will Be Sustainable by 2025

If you're an Aldi aficionado, you know the drill: Don't forget a quarter and bring your own bags. Aldi isn't trying to make your life harder; nixing plastic bags is one of many strides the company has made to help the planet. Aldi just announced another eco-friendly business practice to be enforced over the next few years, and our Mother Nature-loving hearts are so happy.

According to a recent press release, Aldi will have 100% sustainable packaging by the year 2025. This means that every single thing you buy from Aldi can be either eaten, composted, recycled, or reused. Wild thought, right? If you're an avid Aldi shopper, you might want to think about investing in another recycle bin.

Aldi has kept an estimated 15 billion plastic bags out of oceans and landfills. In addition, the company reported recycling more than 250,000 tons of material in 2018. With those stats, we can only imagine what an impact (or rather, not-so-much of an impact) Aldi will have on the planet after 2025.

Here's what else Aldi had to say about their plastic elimination agenda:

By 2025, 100 percent of ALDI packaging, including plastic packaging, will have reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging;

By 2025, packaging material of all ALDI-exclusive products to be reduced by at least 15 percent;

By 2020, 100 percent of ALDI-exclusive consumable packaging to include How2Recycle label;

By 2020, implement an initiative to make private-label product packaging easier for customers to reuse;

Guide continuous improvement of product packaging by internal expertise and external evaluations.