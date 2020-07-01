Aldi Is Selling Tons of Cute Houseplants For Less Than $10 This Month
You can pick up a mini cactus for as little as $2.50!
While Aldi may be known for its great deals on groceries, the store often stocks some affordable and interesting plants, too. Recently, it has offered fiddle leaf figs for as little as $8 and hanging houseplants for $7 each. Now, throughout the entire month of July, you'll have more opportunities to fill out your houseplant collection as part of Aldi's weekly deals. Each type of plant, from Boston ferns to mini cacti and succulents, will only be in-stores for about a week. Once those plants are gone, Aldi won’t restock so it's best to schedule your grocery run sooner rather than later. Aldi’s also expanding its grocery pick-up program to nearly 600 stores by the end of July, so it’s worth checking to see if your store is included.
1
Right at the beginning of the month, Aldi will have Boston ferns in stock for $9. These ferns love humidity, so it’s the perfect plant to pick up now and display in a hanging basket on your porch or patio for the rest of the summer. Then, when cool weather arrives, you can move it inside to add to your houseplant collection. Indoors, mist it regularly to help keep up the humidity, or place it in a room with a humidifier. Boston ferns do best in bright, indirect light and consistently moist soil, so water before the soil dries out.
2
Snag a lucky bamboo plant for $6 at Aldi, beginning July 8. Each one comes in a 4-inch wide white container with a thick black, light brown, or light green stripe at the bottom. Place your plant in bright, indirect light, and give it a steady supply of moisture to keep the stems looking fresh and bright green.
3
Aldi will also have a variety of succulents this month that are just the right size for brightening up your windowsill or work-from-home set-up. Each one comes potted in a 4-inch wide tin container for just $5. These drought tolerant plants only need water when the soil is completely dry, and will thrive in a warm, brightly lit spot.
4
A week after the succulents hit stores, they’ll be replaced by mini cacti. Each one comes in a plastic pot and they’re priced at only $2.50. These plants are just as easy-care as succulents; give them a spot with bright light and only water when their soil is dry. You could even pick up several and try them in a fun dish garden display.
5
At the end of the month, Aldi’s stocking their shelves with one specific succulent. Known for its usefulness in soothing sunburns and skin irritation, aloe vera also makes a gorgeous houseplant. Aldi’s plants are just $4, and come in neutral cream or light gray pots so they'll blend in easily with any decor. Just make sure to set your plant in a brightly lit spot and give it a drink whenever the soil gets dry.
Comments