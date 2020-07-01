Aldi Is Selling Tons of Cute Houseplants For Less Than $10 This Month

While Aldi may be known for its great deals on groceries, the store often stocks some affordable and interesting plants, too. Recently, it has offered fiddle leaf figs for as little as $8 and hanging houseplants for $7 each. Now, throughout the entire month of July, you'll have more opportunities to fill out your houseplant collection as part of Aldi's weekly deals. Each type of plant, from Boston ferns to mini cacti and succulents, will only be in-stores for about a week. Once those plants are gone, Aldi won’t restock so it's best to schedule your grocery run sooner rather than later. Aldi’s also expanding its grocery pick-up program to nearly 600 stores by the end of July, so it’s worth checking to see if your store is included.