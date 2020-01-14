Aldi's Heart-Shape Pizzas Are a Date Night Dream Come True
The pies will sell for just $4.99 each.
Whether you have plans with your special someone, a good friend, or even just yourself, Aldi is here to help you plan a delicious (and affordable) dinner this Valentine's Day. The grocery chain will sell heart-shape pizzas for a limited time.
Mama Cozzi's dish starts a heart-shaped crust that's topped with extra virgin olive oil, a five-cheese blend that includes: mozzarella, white cheddar, provolone, Parmesan, and Romano, and finished with garlic and herbs. The 13.65-ounce pizza serves three and is cooked to perfection after 10 to 13 minutes in the oven. The method for baking your dish is personal preference, but we recommend using a pizza pan or stone for a golden-brown crust and bubbly cheese.
Perhaps the best part of the pie, besides its festive shape, of course, is its price. Each one sells for just $4.99, which leaves you with plenty of cash to splurge on a bottle of wine or an edible bouquet. You can purchase the pizza starting Wednesday, January 29. Because this item is part of the Aldi Finds Products, it's only available for a short time. The grocery store hasn't revealed just how long you'll be able to buy the pizza, so snag one as soon as it goes on sale.
In the event a pizza topped with five different cheeses doesn't satisfy your cravings, Aldi is also offering heart-shaped cheeses in honor of February 14. The assortment includes a Wensleydale with gin and rhubarb, a Wensleydale with raspberry and white chocolate, and a mature cheddar. The pack of three 5.3-ounce cheeses retails just $3.99 and will also be available January 29.
Valentine's Day isn't everyone's favorite holiday, but with all these deals, it will definitely be one delicious day.
