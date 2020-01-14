Aldi's Heart-Shape Pizzas Are a Date Night Dream Come True

Whether you have plans with your special someone, a good friend, or even just yourself, Aldi is here to help you plan a delicious (and affordable) dinner this Valentine's Day. The grocery chain will sell heart-shape pizzas for a limited time.

Mama Cozzi's dish starts a heart-shaped crust that's topped with extra virgin olive oil, a five-cheese blend that includes: mozzarella, white cheddar, provolone, Parmesan, and Romano, and finished with garlic and herbs. The 13.65-ounce pizza serves three and is cooked to perfection after 10 to 13 minutes in the oven. The method for baking your dish is personal preference, but we recommend using a pizza pan or stone for a golden-brown crust and bubbly cheese.

Image zoom Courtesy of ALDI

Perhaps the best part of the pie, besides its festive shape, of course, is its price. Each one sells for just $4.99, which leaves you with plenty of cash to splurge on a bottle of wine or an edible bouquet. You can purchase the pizza starting Wednesday, January 29. Because this item is part of the Aldi Finds Products, it's only available for a short time. The grocery store hasn't revealed just how long you'll be able to buy the pizza, so snag one as soon as it goes on sale.

In the event a pizza topped with five different cheeses doesn't satisfy your cravings, Aldi is also offering heart-shaped cheeses in honor of February 14. The assortment includes a Wensleydale with gin and rhubarb, a Wensleydale with raspberry and white chocolate, and a mature cheddar. The pack of three 5.3-ounce cheeses retails just $3.99 and will also be available January 29.

Valentine's Day isn't everyone's favorite holiday, but with all these deals, it will definitely be one delicious day.