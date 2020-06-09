Fiddle Leaf Fig Trees Are Only $8 at Aldi This Week

Besides food items, Aldi often offers tempting deals on houseplants, and this week, it will have potted fiddle leaf fig trees for just $8. In the past, when the store has had them as part of their weekly deals, they’ve been priced around $13, so now you can score one for even less than usual (and a lot less than you’d find anywhere else; The Home Depot has fiddle leaf figs starting at $25, and Bloomscape and The Sill both price them over $60). This batch of fiddle leaf figs from Aldi is a little on the small side; each one comes in a plastic, 6-inch pot, but with the right care, these smaller plants will soon make up for any difference in size. At such a low price, it's an economical way to get used to caring for a fiddle leaf fig (which can be difficult) before you decide to invest in a larger, more pricey version.

Image zoom Marty Baldwin

If you do bring one home, make sure you put your new fiddle leaf fig in a spot that gets plenty of bright light. Direct sunlight can be a little too much for them, so put your plant near a window with a sheer curtain to filter the strongest rays. Keep their soil evenly moist, but make sure it’s not sitting in water; a container with a drainage hole and fast-draining potting soil is key for fiddle leaf figs. Also, as tropical plants, they don’t like getting too cold and don’t tolerate temperature changes very well, so make sure your plant isn’t near a vent, or too close to a chilly window in the winter.

Fiddle leaf figs also like some humidity, so to keep yours happy, you might need to give it a little extra. if you live in a dry climate. Having a humidifier in the same room as your plant is an easy way to keep the humidity a bit higher, but you can also mist around the plant occasionally, or set it on a tray lined with small rocks. Pour water over the rocks to keep them damp, and it’ll raise the humidity around your plant as the water evaporates.

In the wild, fiddle leaf figs can grow up to 40 feet tall, but they usually top out around 10 feet indoors (or smaller with regular pruning). You can also keep your plant looking its best by occasionally trimming off any dead or damaged leaves and stems.