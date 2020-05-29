Aldi Adds Curbside Grocery Pick-Up to Hundreds of Stores Across the Country

Curbside pick-up at grocery stores has become a desirable option for many people right now as the COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic continues. Soon, your local Aldi could also have the choice, too, as the company just announced it's expanding its curbside grocery pick-up option.

By the end of July, nearly 600 Aldi stores in 35 states across the country will have curbside pick-up available, the company announced in a news release on Thursday. The corporation decided to expand the option after a successful pilot run in some select markets. "We are always looking for ways to make the Aldi shopping experience even more convenient and accessible for everyone," Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi U.S., says in the release. "Whether shopping in-store or online for delivery or pick-up, we'll continue to be here to safely serve our customers."

Image zoom Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

To find out if your store is implementing the new addition, go to the Aldi website or app and add items to your shopping cart. You can buy items from any of the departments, including produce, meat and seafood, bakery, household products, floral, and more. Once you're ready to checkout, see if the pick-up option is available for your location. If it is, you can choose which time you'd like to get your goods. (Aldi notes that a small fee will be applied to each pick-up order.) Then, you'll head to the store at that time, park in a designated spot, and an employee will be there to put your groceries in your car.

According to the Aldi website, there are more than 1,900 stores in the United States, which means the pick-up option will be available to roughly one-third of locations. It's not clear if the corporation plans to expand the perk to more in the future.