Stop everything and get to your local Aldi, because the brand just announced the release of six new cheeses, all named after 80s hit songs. Pick up a package of Girls Just Wanna Have Fontina or bite into Total Eclipse of the Havarti as you prepare for the biggest night in music. Aldi’s announcement comes just before the Grammy Awards on February 10.

The cheeses are being released as part of the Aldi Finds program this month. Aldi Finds are limited-time fun and trendy products that won’t be around for long, although we have to say we wish these cheeses would become permanent staples.

The cheeses are all $3.49 and will roll out in select stores on February 6 and will only be available for a limited time. These are the nominees for the best cheese at Aldi this month.

Total Eclipse of the Havarti

This cheese is a classic Havarti with a traditional flavor and texture. It’s named after Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart, and pairs well with a red like Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir or Merlot.

Wake Me Up, Before You Goat Goat

This cleverly named goat cheese comes packaged in cute individual medallions, which makes it an easy grab-and-go snack to keep in the fridge. Aldi suggests pairing this cheese, named after Wham!’s Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, with a Sauvignon Blanc.

Sweet Cheddar of Mine

This creamy red Leicester-style cheddar cheese is named after the 1987 hit Sweet Child O’ Mine, by Guns N’ Roses. The cheese is made from milk that’s imported exclusively from the Isle of Man. Aldi recommends pairing this with one of their full-bodied white wines.

Girls Just Wanna Have Fontina

This fontina cheese is Danish cow’s milk cheese, rather than the typical Italian fontina, and has a soft, sweet taste. According to Aldi, it pairs well with a Malbec or Sangiovese. It’s named after Cyndi Lauper’s 1983 hit, Girls Just Want to Have Fun.

Billie Goat is My Lover

This cheese, named after Michael Jackson’s hit Billie Jean, is a hybrid cheese that combines a goat-cheddar cheese with a mild cheddar. Aldi describes this as a buttery mild cheddar with sweet and tangy notes of goat cheese that goes well with fruity wines and ales.