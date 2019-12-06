Just in time for the holiday season, Aldi is giving us alcohol-infused cheese to pair with our alcohol, add to cheese boards, or snack on. If you didn't get a chance to grab a Santa-shape cheese—which was also infused with alcohol—from the dairy section of your local Aldi, your next chance is coming.

Starting December 11, you can get three boozy cheeses made by Emporium Selection at Aldi, for a spirited way to get our holiday parties going. The three options each come in a 7-ounce package for $3.99. Not only are they affordable for your charcuterie spread this holiday season, but they'll be a great accompaniment to your wine advent calendar.

Image zoom Courtesy of Aldi

Whiskey Business

Whiskey adds a richness and depth of flavor when used for cooking and baking. Soak bread for bread pudding, add to sauce for party meatballs, and now try it infused into cheese. Appropriately-named Whiskey Business, this spiked cheddar cheese will be popular with all of your whiskey-loving guests.

Boozeberry Vodka Cheddar

Fruit and cheese are classic combinations when putting together your charcuterie boards during the holidays. Not only is this cheddar cheese infused with the grain-based liquor, it's got blueberries in it! The dry vodka flavor is sure to be balanced out by the sweet-tart taste of blueberries in a block of Boozeberry Vodka Cheddar.

Gaelic Glory

Irish cream—a rich whiskey-based liqueur with sweet hints of sugar, cream, and coffee—is showing up everywhere this month (even Starbucks has it in their new cold brew!). We may go straight to dessert after this boozy appetizer course for some chocolate Irish cream cheesecake to keep the theme going.

Image zoom Courtesy of Aldi Image zoom Courtesy of Aldi

Sparkling Wine-Infused Cheese

If hard liquor isn't your style, then just wait until December 18 when Aldi releases sparkling wine-infused cheddar cheese. Offered in red or white, the aged cheese was soaked in imported sparkling wine from Italy. These will pair nicely with your sparkling wine-filled flutes as you ring in 2020.