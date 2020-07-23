For the majority of the businesses requiring customers to wear face masks, they ofter an exemption to those with certain medical conditions. (They also exempt those under the age of 2, per the recommendation of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.) However, a couple of major U.S. airlines have just reversed their policies on their mask mandates. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines both decided that they will no longer allow medical exemptions as a reason not to wear a face mask.

On Wednesday, American Airlines issued a news release detailing its new face mask policy. Beginning on Wednesday, July 29, anyone who flies on American must wear a face covering in the airport and onboard the aircraft, except when you're eating or drinking. The company notes that anyone who takes off their mask at an inappropriate time could be barred from flying with American as long as there is a mandate in place. "According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the best ways we can slow the spread of COVID-19 is to wear a face covering," Alison Taylor, chief customer officer of American Airlines, says in the release. "Customers and team members have been clear that they feel more safe when everyone is wearing a face covering."

Image zoom Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images