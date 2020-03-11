Many of Airbnb's offerings are your typical homes or apartments, but there are a few spaces that stand out from the rest, including one that looks like a giant beagle and another that resembles a cowboy boot. And now that searches for unique places have increased by almost 70% in the past year, the online rental company is asking everyday people, like you, for help.

The company just announced the Unique Airbnb Fund, which amounts to $1 million intended "to find and finance the most unconventional, creative, and unique livable spaces on the planet," according to a news release. Once contestants have proposed their plans for an intriguing space, a panel of judges, including award-winning performer Billy Porter, Kristie Wolfe (owner of the famed Big Idaho Potato Hotel), and partners from the architecture firm MVRDV, will choose ten winners. Each person will receive $100,000 to transform their blueprint into real-life listings on Airbnb.

Image zoom The Boot-Fairytale Accommodation is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence listed on Airbnb in Nelson, New Zealand. Courtesy of Airbnb

So, if you think you have what it takes to create a quirky place for house guests, here's what you need to do. First, you must be at least 18 years old and live in one of the places listed on the Airbnb website. (Yes, the United States is one of them.) Then, go to the application page and enter your personal information and answer a few questions about your dream project. You can either submit an existing Airbnb that needs some renovations, a project already in progress that needs more funding, or a completely new concept to be built from scratch.

The form asks if you have the required approvals, including ownership rights, building permits, and insurance coverage for your project. It also suggests keeping the environment (such as using recycled materials) and a positive social impact (for example, donating proceeds from bookings to a nonprofit) in mind. Then, you'll enter three short essays (ranging from 50-500 words) about what makes your idea unique and why it's the perfect fit for the contest.

If you'd like to participate, you have until April 15 to enter. The news release notes that all entries will be compared to each other "based on creativity, feasibility, sustainability, and social good." May the most out-of-the-box ideas win!