Thousands of Airbnb Hosts Have Offered Their Homes to Hospital Workers for Free

Healthcare workers and first responders are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, risking their lives to keep communities safe. To help these hardworking professionals, Airbnb wants to provide free housing for 100,000 COVID-19 responders around the world.

The company announced the initiative yesterday, and as of this morning, more than 20,000 hosts have already offered up their homes, according to a Tweet from Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky. The goal is to provide medical and relief workers a safe, clean place to stay that allows them to be close to their patients while remaining safely isolated from their families.

Image zoom An Airbnb listing in France. Courtesy of Airbnb

"Medical workers and first responders are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and we want to help," Airbnb's co-founder Joe Gebbia said in a statement. "We've heard from countless hosts around the world who want to provide a comforting home to heroic first responders. We are connecting our nonprofit partners, government agencies, and others with our incredible host community to work together in these extraordinary times."

Medical workers and first responders are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and we want to help. - Joe Gebbia

Related: Starbucks Pledges Free Coffees to 'Front-Line Responders' Helping In Coronavirus Outbreak

The initiative began with pilot programs in France and Italy and has since expanded across the globe. Airbnb's partners, including the International Rescue Committee, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and International Medical Corps, and other organizations can now use the platform to find housing support for COVID-19 responders in need.

Want to join the cause? Hosts can opt into the program and offer their spaces for free through Airbnb's Open Homes platform, which provides temporary emergency housing at no charge. If a host is unable to list their home for free, Airbnb will waive all fees on stays arranged through this initiative.

To protect the health and safety of homeowners and COVID-19 responders, Airbnb requires hosts to commit to increased safety precautions, including extra cleanings, 72-hour breaks between stays, and safe social distancing practices. Only listings that include the entire home with no other residents (no one-room rentals) qualify for this initiative.

To lend your support, you can offer your Airbnb listing for frontline workers or make a donation to Airbnb's partner organizations at airbnb.com/covid19relief. For another way to help, consider sewing medical masks to donate to hospitals and medical offices (you can even get pre-cut kits for free). Healthcare workers and first responders have a difficult task ahead, but safe shelter can make their jobs a little bit easier.