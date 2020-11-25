7 Amazon Black Friday Deals You Can Shop for Under $25

Black Friday is a great time to purchase big-ticket items like TVs, couches, and robot vacuum cleaners while prices are lower than usual. However, if you want the thrill of finding a good deal without spending fortune, you can still participate in the Black Friday fun. In fact, Amazon has plenty of affordable Black Friday deals that you can shop for $25 or less.
This year, Amazon kicked off its Black Friday sale early. Instead of saving all of the deals for the day after Thanksgiving, the retailer provided an entire week of discounts on popular products leading up to the shopping holiday—perhaps in a bid to spread out the holiday shopping rush or to simply provide more opportunities for customers to save this year. Either way, we’re happy to have more time to search for the best deals around.
Of course, the online retail giant waited for the main event to unveil some of its best price cuts. Now, you can save on the Amazon Echo Flex plug-in mini smart speaker, a set of top-rated bed pillows from the Beckham Hotel Collection, and Amazon’s Fire TV stick.
Ahead, take a look at some of the best affordable Black Friday deals we found hiding on Amazon.
This smart speaker lets you listen to music, ask questions, check the weather, set alarms, and control other compatible devices, all with the sound of your own voice. Grab one while it’s over 50% off.
Buy It: Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation Smart Speaker, $19 (originally $40), Amazon
While Amazon’s Black Friday deals are on, this balancing face mask is 25% off. It contains charcoal to deeply cleanse and hyaluronic acid for moisture. Go ahead, treat yourself.
Buy It: Belei Charcoal Balancing Mask, $14 (originally $18), Amazon
If you’re looking for an affordable floor mop that will get the job done without taking up precious storage space, this slim model is for you. It has a washable microfiber mop that you can use again and again and a head that effortlessly swivels to reach corners and tight spaces. Plus, it’s under $25 right now.
Buy It: AmazonBasics Spray Mop, $24 (originally $28), Amazon
You may associate Amazon with home and kitchen essentials, but it also has a large variety of live plants for sale, including this set of four succulents. The easy-to-care-for plants are 25% off today.
Buy It: Altman Plants Assorted Live Desert Fire Succulents, $12 (originally $16), Amazon
With this discreet plug, Alexa can help you from more places in your home. Use your voice to control lights, thermostats, and more compatible smart devices. It also has a built-in USB port to charge your phone and a motion-activated night-light accessory.
Buy It: Amazon Echo Flex Plug-In Mini Smart Speaker, $10 (originally $25), Amazon
These affordable pillows have tens of thousands of rave reviews. They’re made with a plush gel fiber for serious comfort, hypoallergenic, and resistant to dust mite, mold, and mildew. A set of two queen pillows costs just $24 while this Black Friday deal lasts.
Buy It: Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows, $24 (originally $40), Amazon
The Five TV Stick Lite is Amazon’s least expensive TV stick, but it still offers plenty of smart features. It allows you to stream HD content, is compatible with Alexa, and comes with access to over 20,000 free movies and TV shows.
Buy It: Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, $18 (originally $30), Amazon