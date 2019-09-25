14 Fall Starbucks Drinks That Are 100 Calories or Less
You might be surprised to learn how many calories are actually in a PSL—but there are plenty of low-cal hot drinks on the menu to satisfy your fall cravings.
There’s nothing better than sipping a hot Starbucks beverage on a crisp fall morning. And since the Pumpkin Spice Latte is back for the season, it’s officially time to transition from iced teas to piping hot lattes. We love PSL season (especially because it means peppermint mochas and gingerbread lattes are right around the corner) but the fall and winter months can mean a lot more calories if you’re not careful.
With so many flavorful teas and cold brew coffees to choose from in the summer, it’s easy to find iced Starbucks drinks under 100 calories. But with the introduction of so many tasty fall syrups and flavors (caramel brulée, anyone?) we often find ourselves consuming hundreds of extra calories a day without really thinking about it. For example, a grande pumpkin spice latte contains around 400 calories, and a venti PSL with whole milk will put you right around 520 calories, which adds up fast if you hit the drive-thru daily.
While we fully support the occasional indulgence, some days we want a healthier option. Luckily, there are lots of under-100-calorie hot fall beverages you can swap in on the days you don’t want to splurge on a sugary drink. We’ve rounded up our favorite low-cal beverages so you’ll be prepared for your next morning coffee run.
If you need a refresher on Starbucks' non-traditional sizing, here's how much you'll get for each size: There are 8 ounces in a short, 12 ounces in a tall, 16 ounces in a grande, and 20 ounces in a venti.
1
This latte combines Teavana black tea, bergamot essence, lavender flowers, and milk to create a fresh take on the classic Earl Grey. It’s typically made with 2% milk, but you can save a few calories by swapping in almond or coconut milk instead.
Short: 70 calories
Tall: 100 calories
2
This delicious coffee creation is made with half fresh-brewed coffee and half steamed milk—your choice, the default is 2%—that is sure to wake you up in the morning (or afternoon).
Short: 80 calories
Tall: 90 calories
3
This tasty tea drink actually started out as a customer creation—so many people were ordering this specialty beverage that Starbucks gave it a spot on the permanent menu. It's made with part Jade Citrus Mint green tea, part Peach Tranquility herbal tea, steamed lemonade (yum!), and a taste of honey. It's like the drink equivalent of comfort food.
Short: 60 calories
Tall: 80 calories
4
The flat white is made by mixing espresso shots with steamed milk for a creamy, frothy warm drink that packs a big punch of caffeine. Ask for almond milk instead of the traditional whole milk for a lighter and smoother beverage.
Short: 50 calories
Tall: 70 calories
Grande: 100 calories
5
This latte typically has more than 100 calories, but you can shave off a few by sizing down and asking for it to be made with coconut milk. The sweetness of the coconut milk pairs even better with the matcha flavor.
Short: 80 calories
6
Starbucks describes this tasty green tea as "gently smoky and softly sweet," making this hot tea a delicious option on chilly fall mornings. This tea is cultivated at 3,500 feet altitude, surrounded by clouds and mist—hence the name! Plus, since the tea doesn't have any added milks or sweeteners, it's a zero-cal option no matter what size you order.
Short: 0 calories
Tall: 0 calories
Grande: 0 calories
Venti: 0 calories
7
The Americano is made by pouring hot water over espresso shots to create a light layer of frothy crema on top of the drink. It’s great for black coffee drinkers who are looking for a little something extra—and at just 15 calories for a venti, it’s one of our favorite low-cal ways to get our daily caffeine boost.
Short: 5 calories
Tall: 10 calories
Grande: 15 calories
Venti: 15 calories
8
This decadent latte starts with a mixture of vanilla bean powder and frothed coconut milk, which is topped with hot espresso. It’s delicious with the default coconut milk, but you can shave off a few extra calories by requesting frothed almond milk instead.
Tall: 70 calories
Grande: 90 calories
9
Go ahead and order a venti, because this tea has zero calories across the board. The jade citrus mint green tea is made with spearmint leaves, lemon verbena, and lemongrass for a bright and refreshing taste. Mint tea can help settle an uneasy stomach—so if you’re not a regular breakfast eater, this is a good drink to pick up on the way to work.
Short: 0 calories
Tall: 0 calories
Grande: 0 calories
Venti: 0 calories
10
The chai tea latte is notoriously high in sugar (and calories), but there are a couple ways to make it healthier. Swap in almond milk (rather than the traditional 2%) and ask for one less pump of chai syrup for a drink that's under 100 calories.
Short: 90 calories
11
This blend of black, oolong, and green teas was designed to help boost your metabolism—and the addition of mango, apricot, peach, and marigold flavors makes it taste incredible. Since the tea contains zero calories, order any size!
Short: 0 calories
Tall: 0 calories
Grande: 0 calories
Venti: 0 calories
12
This combination of steamed milk, vanilla syrup, espresso, and caramel drizzle is seriously decadent—but don’t count it out of a low-cal lifestyle! Order a short and ask for it to be made with coconut milk for a drink that’s exactly 100 calories—or splurge a little, we won’t tell!
Short: 100 calories
13
This classic coffee drink is made with two shots of dark espresso and topped with a layer of thick milk foam. It contains a lot of caffeine (about 75 mg in a tall), so it's the perfect morning pick-me-up.
Short: 80 calories
Tall: 90 calories
14
This insanely tasty fall coffee drink isn't under 100 calories, but it's totally worth the splurge. It's a healthier alternative to the classic PSL at around 140 calories, so you can get your pumpkin fix without ruining your diet. It's made with Starbucks' classic cold brew, sweetened with vanilla, and topped with a pumpkin cream foam on top—yum! It's typically served cold, but you can request the drink served hot instead.
Tall: 140 calories
