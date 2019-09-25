You might be surprised to learn how many calories are actually in a PSL—but there are plenty of low-cal hot drinks on the menu to satisfy your fall cravings.

There’s nothing better than sipping a hot Starbucks beverage on a crisp fall morning. And since the Pumpkin Spice Latte is back for the season, it’s officially time to transition from iced teas to piping hot lattes. We love PSL season (especially because it means peppermint mochas and gingerbread lattes are right around the corner) but the fall and winter months can mean a lot more calories if you’re not careful.

With so many flavorful teas and cold brew coffees to choose from in the summer, it’s easy to find iced Starbucks drinks under 100 calories. But with the introduction of so many tasty fall syrups and flavors (caramel brulée, anyone?) we often find ourselves consuming hundreds of extra calories a day without really thinking about it. For example, a grande pumpkin spice latte contains around 400 calories, and a venti PSL with whole milk will put you right around 520 calories, which adds up fast if you hit the drive-thru daily.

While we fully support the occasional indulgence, some days we want a healthier option. Luckily, there are lots of under-100-calorie hot fall beverages you can swap in on the days you don’t want to splurge on a sugary drink. We’ve rounded up our favorite low-cal beverages so you’ll be prepared for your next morning coffee run.

If you need a refresher on Starbucks' non-traditional sizing, here's how much you'll get for each size: There are 8 ounces in a short, 12 ounces in a tall, 16 ounces in a grande, and 20 ounces in a venti.