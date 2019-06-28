Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The 4th of July is around the corner, which means barbecues, red-white-and-blue decor, and of course, some of the biggest furniture sales of the year.

The 4th of July is both a celebration of our country’s freedom and an occasion to get together with friends and family for fun in the sun. And for some of the biggest retailers, it also means major 4th of July furniture sales. As you prepare your home for hosting, turn to some of the largest discounts on furnishings. We've narrowed down all the upcoming and ongoing sales, so you can get back to prepping BBQ sides, finding recipes for 4th of July desserts, and crafting red-white-and-blue decorations.

Below, check out the best 2019 4th of July furniture sales going on now. Then check back through the end of the 4th of July weekend as we keep you updated with more major furniture deals.

Best 4th of July Sales on Couches, Sofas, and Sectionals

Houzz is already running a huge July 4th Preview Sale, offering up to 80 percent off on indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, home decor, and more until our nation’s Independence Day. Markdowns of up to 50 percent are available for the sofas and sectionals category until July 7.

This includes a 35 percent discount on the Abbyson Living brown leather sofa with midcentury-modern lines.

You can also score big 4th of July discounts on couches, sofas, love seats, and sectionals from the following retailers:

Best 4th of July Sales on Coffee and Accent Tables

If you’re a Rewards Member at Cost Plus World Market, you can take 20 percent off in stores and online with the promo code WMJULY4 from June 30 to July 6 along with free shipping on orders $75 and above. If you’re not a member, you can still get 10 percent off online with free shipping on orders of the same price when you use the promo code HAPPYJULY4.

Check out more impressive sales on coffee and accent tables, below:

Best 4th of July Dining Room and Bedroom Sales

Ashley Furniture currently has a number of sales running at once, giving you many chances to update your home for less. In addition to the Stars and Stripes promotion for the 4th of July, during which you can take up to 30 percent off furniture essentials like sofas, dressers, tables and more, the retailer is also offering 50 percent off and free shipping on select online exclusives when you use the promo code HUGEDEALS.

Here are more of our favorite sale items for decorating your dining room and bedroom:

Best 4th of July Entryway and Storage Sales

Walmart’s Honor 1776 sale is currently live, with sales on items across departments like sports, outdoor, and home improvement, as well as on some of the retailer's top brands. Pair some of your new entryway and storage pieces from Walmart, like this stylish storage trunk, with more functional and decorative items on sale, below.

The Home Depot: Chantelle Tufted Pistachio New Velvet Storage Ottoman, $101 (originally $135), Home Depot

Chantelle Tufted Pistachio New Velvet Storage Ottoman, $101 (originally $135), Home Depot Ashley Furniture: Kids Toy Storage Organizer With 12 Bins, $75 (originally $100), Ashley Furniture

Kids Toy Storage Organizer With 12 Bins, $75 (originally $100), Ashley Furniture Houzz: Cortesi Home Achille Contemporary Walnut Brown Console Table with Chrome Legs, $166 (originally $239), Houzz

Cortesi Home Achille Contemporary Walnut Brown Console Table with Chrome Legs, $166 (originally $239), Houzz World Market: Gray Tweed Xander Bench, $100 (originally $200), World Market

Best 4th of July Outdoor Sales

Right now, you can get up to 30 percent off items that are part of Hayneedle’s festive Outdoor Celebration Event. If you’re hosting for the 4th of July this year or plan to invite family and friends over later in the summer, you’ll want to check out the patio, front porch, and outdoor furniture ideas from the retailer—but, hurry! Some of the sales end on July 4.

Luckily, there are more sales on outdoor furniture pieces, like the ideas we picked out for you here.

More 4th of July Furniture Sales

If you're still looking for discounted furniture, consider the following retailer sales: