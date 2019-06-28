Here Are The 4th of July Furniture Sales You Don’t Want to Miss in 2019
The 4th of July is around the corner, which means barbecues, red-white-and-blue decor, and of course, some of the biggest furniture sales of the year.
The 4th of July is both a celebration of our country’s freedom and an occasion to get together with friends and family for fun in the sun. And for some of the biggest retailers, it also means major 4th of July furniture sales. As you prepare your home for hosting, turn to some of the largest discounts on furnishings. We've narrowed down all the upcoming and ongoing sales, so you can get back to prepping BBQ sides, finding recipes for 4th of July desserts, and crafting red-white-and-blue decorations.
Below, check out the best 2019 4th of July furniture sales going on now. Then check back through the end of the 4th of July weekend as we keep you updated with more major furniture deals.
Best 4th of July Sales on Couches, Sofas, and Sectionals
Houzz is already running a huge July 4th Preview Sale, offering up to 80 percent off on indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, home decor, and more until our nation’s Independence Day. Markdowns of up to 50 percent are available for the sofas and sectionals category until July 7.
This includes a 35 percent discount on the Abbyson Living brown leather sofa with midcentury-modern lines.
Buy It: Abbyson Living Altamont Mid Century Top Grain Leather Sofa, $1,395 (originally $2,146), Houzz
You can also score big 4th of July discounts on couches, sofas, love seats, and sectionals from the following retailers:
- Ashley Furniture: Aramore Sofa, $499 (originally $730)
- Hayneedle: TOV Furniture Cooper Velvet Sofa, $634 (originally $1,005)
- World Market: Camel Caitlin Sectional Sofa With Chaise, $500 (originally $1,000)
- The Home Depot: Emma Textured Natural Chenille Loveseat, $342 (originally $569)
Best 4th of July Sales on Coffee and Accent Tables
If you’re a Rewards Member at Cost Plus World Market, you can take 20 percent off in stores and online with the promo code WMJULY4 from June 30 to July 6 along with free shipping on orders $75 and above. If you’re not a member, you can still get 10 percent off online with free shipping on orders of the same price when you use the promo code HAPPYJULY4.
Leading up to that sale itself, World Market already has some great sales, like on the lift-top wood coffee table above, and up to 50 percent off all outdoor furniture.
Check out more impressive sales on coffee and accent tables, below:
- Houzz: Lucia Cocktail Table, $153 (originally $340)
- Ashley Furniture: Orro Ginkgo Coffee Table, $365 (originally $730)
- Hayneedle: Belham Living Luciana Bay Coffee Table with Resin Wood Top, $158 (originally $487)
- Lulu and Georgia: Nicolina Coffee Table, Gold, $467 with promo code JULY4 (originally $583)
Best 4th of July Dining Room and Bedroom Sales
Ashley Furniture currently has a number of sales running at once, giving you many chances to update your home for less. In addition to the Stars and Stripes promotion for the 4th of July, during which you can take up to 30 percent off furniture essentials like sofas, dressers, tables and more, the retailer is also offering 50 percent off and free shipping on select online exclusives when you use the promo code HUGEDEALS.
Here are more of our favorite sale items for decorating your dining room and bedroom:
Best 4th of July Entryway and Storage Sales
Walmart’s Honor 1776 sale is currently live, with sales on items across departments like sports, outdoor, and home improvement, as well as on some of the retailer's top brands. Pair some of your new entryway and storage pieces from Walmart, like this stylish storage trunk, with more functional and decorative items on sale, below.
Image courtesy of Walmart.
Buy It: Seward Base Oversized Footlocker Trunk with Wheels and Tray, $130 (originally $170), Walmart
- The Home Depot: Chantelle Tufted Pistachio New Velvet Storage Ottoman, $101 (originally $135), Home Depot
- Ashley Furniture: Kids Toy Storage Organizer With 12 Bins, $75 (originally $100), Ashley Furniture
- Houzz: Cortesi Home Achille Contemporary Walnut Brown Console Table with Chrome Legs, $166 (originally $239), Houzz
- World Market: Gray Tweed Xander Bench, $100 (originally $200), World Market
Best 4th of July Outdoor Sales
Right now, you can get up to 30 percent off items that are part of Hayneedle’s festive Outdoor Celebration Event. If you’re hosting for the 4th of July this year or plan to invite family and friends over later in the summer, you’ll want to check out the patio, front porch, and outdoor furniture ideas from the retailer—but, hurry! Some of the sales end on July 4.
Image courtesy of Hayneedle.
Buy It: Belham Living Catina 13 x 10 ft. Cabin Style Garden House Canopy Gazebo, $329 (originally $458), Hayneedle
Luckily, there are more sales on outdoor furniture pieces, like the ideas we picked out for you here.
- Lulu and Georgia: Katelle Indoor/Outdoor Stool, $157 (originally $196) with promo code JULY4
- World Market: Natural Wood Adirondack Chair, $100 (originally $130)
- Walmart: Better Homes and Gardens Piper Ridge 5-Piece Patio Dining Table and Chairs Set, $400 (originally $471)
- Houzz: GDF Studio 4-Piece Venice Outdoor Wicker Sofa and Table Set, $640 (originally $799)
More 4th of July Furniture Sales
If you're still looking for discounted furniture, consider the following retailer sales:
- In addition to holding its own version of Prime Day, Target will offer 30 percent off furniture and home decor, as well as 15 percent off rugs and furniture with the code AMERICA at checkout.
- Get Macy’s furniture at the lowest prices of the year from July 2 through 7, with markdowns between 20 and 65 percent off.
- Home brand Lulu and Georgia is giving customers 20 percent off everything—yes, everything—in honor of the 4th of July. Use the promo code JULY4 at checkout to get the deals.
- From July 2 to 4, Crane and Canopy is running its 4th of July Mega Sale, during which you can get up to 70 percent off luxury bedding, sheets, and home decor to complement your new furniture purchases.
Comments