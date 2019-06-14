Choosing what hue makes the list for the annual color of the year has become an exciting tradition for many popular paint companies. In the past, we’ve been introduced to creamy neutrals, moody jewel tones, and punchy pops of color.

This year feels extra special as we enter a new decade. The colors of the year help define how we look back on a period of design, and several factors are taken into consideration by the color pros, including pop culture, architectural, and technological trends. Think about it: The '80s had its splashy neon, the '60s rocked pastels, and the '90s, well, that could be defined by Monica and Rachel’s living room on Friends. See which colors the experts say are going to welcome us into 2020—we’ll keep a running tab of the colors of the year as they’re announced.

Chartreuse by Etsy

Kick-off the new year in energetic fashion with Etsy's pick for color of the year: chartreuse. A vibrant shade somewhere between green and yellow, this lively hue is guaranteed to stand out. According to Etsy's 2020 trend report, chartreuse is a bold color "known for increasing energy, encouraging unconventional thinking, and evoking feelings of growth and harmony." The online marketplace also notes that the color choice reflects a broader trend of '80s neon shades that are currently making a comeback in the design world. Underscoring the resurgence in this color's popularity, Etsy reports a 55% increase in searches for neon-green items in the past three months. If you're looking to give your space a fresh start in 2020, consider incorporating vibrant accents of chartreuse.

Classic Blue by Pantone

The color of the year pick by Pantone Color Institute is always a highly anticipated announcement. Founded in 1963, Pantone is an industry leader in color; according to its website, "more than 10 million designers and producers" rely on its products and services for color inspiration and guidance. The company announced its first-ever color of the year, Cerulean, in 1999, and the creative world has eagerly awaited its annual prediction each December since.

This year, their color experts searched for a shade that would bring a sense of calm to our fast-paced, technology-filled world. Enter: a rich, timeless hue called Classic Blue. Reminiscent of a twilight sky, the deep shade of blue evokes a tranquil feeling. The 2020 Pantone color of the year is intended to reflect a "desire for a dependable and stable foundation on which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era," according to a press release from the company. As deep blue is considered one of the most soothing shades, this sounds like the perfect color to ease us into the new decade.

First Light by Benjamin Moore

Expect to see plenty of pink in the upcoming year. Benjamin Moore's First Light 2102-70 is a soft shade of pink that continues the trend of rosy hues featured as 2020 colors of the year, including Valspar's Bombay Pink and Romance by HGTV Home. The color reflects "a shift in mindset from the material to satisfying the core needs in life: community, comfort, security, self-expression, authenticity, and ultimately, optimism," says Andrea Magno, Benjamin Moore director of color marketing and development, in a news release.

The pastel pink joins a list of nine other colors to round out Benjamin Moore's Color Trends 2020 palette, including: White Heron, Crystalline, Windmill Wings, Buxton Blue, Golden Straw, Thunder, Cushing Green, Oxford Gray, and Blue Danube. The colors are inspired by a "new era of design rooted in fluidity for the multigenerational, multifunctional, and different states of mind now found under one roof." Feature First Light as a new neutral—the shade is subtle enough to be used on every wall in a living room or bedroom—and pair it with bright white or beige decor.

Valspar 2020 Colors of the Year

Valspar, which was acquired by Sherwin-Williams in 2017, turned to the great outdoors to choose not one but 12 colors of the year for 2020. The dozen nature-inspired hues are intended to "invite serenity into your home," according to a news release. The list contains a mix of pinks, greens, and neutrals, including: Winter Calm, Mint Whisper, Canyon Earth, Grey Brook, Tempered Sage, Desert Fortress, Secluded Garden, Bombay Pink, Pale Powder, Utterly Blue, Crushed Out, and Secret Moss. The colors were designed to showcase shades "that are subdued and livable," which means you won't find anything bright and bold in this collection.

"The palette of colors that is accepted as neutrals in the home has expanded," says Sue Kim, Valspar marketing manager at Sherwin-Williams. "We are looking to bring colorful neutrals into our home to add personality and elegance while still remaining comfortable."

Although Kim says she "truly loves" all the hues, Secluded Garden and Bombay Pink are her favorites. "I love the potential of these shades; they have a soft tactile quality," she says. "When used as an all-over room color, each really embodies the immersive color experience we are seeing embraced in the home today." Bombay Pink looks especially luxe when paired with gold accents. All of the colors are available at Lowe's and independent retailers nationwide, so check out your local paint store if you're interested in any of these options. However, it's important to note that color names and shades can vary at each retailer.

Naval by Sherwin-Williams

Navy blue is considered to be one of the most relaxing shades, so it's only fitting that Sherwin-Williams chose it as the company's 2020 color of the year. Naval SW 6244 is a rich shade of blue that effortlessly pairs with both serene, muted palettes and flashy glamorous settings (think: Carrara marble surfaces and metallic accents). "We’re predicting that the next decade in color is going to be bold," said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, in a press release. "Naval merges the desire for rich, inspiring color with our yearning for relaxation and retreat. In the next 10 years, we’ll continue to move away from omnipresent neutrals and design will feel more personal again.” Paint bedroom walls with Naval and couple with crisp white trimwork for a relaxing retreat, or make a splash in a contemporary kitchen with Naval cabinetry.

Romance by HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams

Fill your home with the calming yet playful color of HGTV Home's Romance SW 6323—the brand's distinguished 2020 Color of the Year. The soft shade of pink is just one of 10 colors included in HGTV Home's Simply Blissful Color Collection, which can be found exclusively at Lowe's. "2020 is the year to create a glamorous home space, one that welcomes you in with open arms every time you walk through the door and continues to wow you," said Ashley Banbury, HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams senior color designer, in a press release. The blush pastel pink can easily serve as an updated neutral with white or wood accents. Or pair it with accessories in one of the other bold shades in the collection—such as jungle-green Island Time or vibrant Coral Reef—to energize a room.

Back To Nature by Behr

Last week, Behr officially announced its 2020 color of the year: Back To Nature. This shade of green is inspired by meadows and aims to bring the colors of nature indoors. “As we look ahead to a new decade, Back To Nature encourages us to reengage with the natural world, which we know can have a real, positive impact on our wellbeing,” said Erika Woelfel, vice president of color and creative services at Behr, in a press release. Pair the muted green with other hues found in nature, like browns, beiges, and blues, for a relaxing space.

Chinese Porcelain by PPG

Much like PPG's 2019 color of the year, Chinese Porcelain is a rich jewel tone. The shade of blue instills calmness, reduces anxiety, and encourages sleep, says Dee Schlotter, PPG senior color marketing manager. “This soothing blue imparts slowness, encouraging consumers to practice mindfulness and be more present in their lives while also offering the spirit of hopefulness—a precious commodity in a restless world,” says Schlotter. The color works well as an accent wall and on interior and exterior doors alike.

Worldhood Palette by Behr

Before Behr announced their color of the year we had our eye on the three 2020 color palettes they announced. Particularly the Worldhood palette, comprised of warm, earthy colors that are just outside of neutral. Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Color and Creative Services at Behr, said in a press release that these colors create an inviting environment—the kind restaurants, hotels, and other hospitality businesses strive for. Two of our favorite colors in the palette are Red Pepper, a dark red-wine hue, and Rumba Orange, their take on the burnt orange trend.

We can't wait to see what other colors the paint companies pick. Will the year be marked with bright, bold shades, or will muted neutrals continue to be popular?