The PSL made its official return to Starbucks menus today, signaling the official start of fall. (The solstice might say otherwise, but we’re manifesting cooler temperatures over here.) And along with the usual fall menu items, Starbucks launched the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte. Of course, I had to try it.

I definitely indulge in a PSL a few times every autumn, but my go-to fall Starbucks beverage is a pumpkin chai latte.

There’s never been an official pumpkin chai drink on the menu, so I usually order a regular chai latte and ask the barista to add pumpkin sauce. When I really feel like treating myself, I’ll add the pumpkin cream cold foam on top, too. I suspect I’m not the only one who loves this fall treat, because Starbucks made it an official menu item.

Emily VanSchmus

The iced beverage combines the traditional chai spices with a creamy pumpkin flavor that’s perfectly sweet (but not too sweet). Starbucks lists it as a “customer-inspired pumpkin cream chai that blends the warming spice flavors of chai and pumpkin without the coffee for a perfectly iced cup in fall.”

I ordered the iced drink and asked the barista to make me a hot version as well. From what I could tell, the hot drink was exactly the same, just without the cold foam on top. Since it was already 90 degrees when I picked up my drink before work, I’ll probably be sticking to the iced version for the foreseeable future—which isn’t a problem because the pumpkin cold foam is so good.

I’m not much of a coffee drinker, so I’ve become somewhat of a chai latte connoisseur over the years—and this definitely ranks toward the top of my list. I prefer my chai to be more spicy than sweet (and Starbucks’ chai latte is definitely on the sweeter side) so I usually ask for an extra pump of chai and cinnamon on top, and it’s perfect.

If you’re looking to indulge in the flavors of fall but aren’t ready to make the switch to hot beverages, I definitely recommend this new menu item.