We Tried the New Starbucks Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew

Few things mark the changing of the seasons like a new drink from Starbucks. The latest addition to the menu, the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew, launched on March 7 and is available to order all year long.

The new beverage has a sweet flavor profile made up of cinnamon and caramel, swirled into the Nitro Cold Brew and topped with cinnamon sweet cream cold foam and cinnamon dolce powder.

“Taking inspiration from salted caramels and gooey sticky buns, the new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew is a lovely balance of decadent baking flavors with a delicate and creamy cold foam topping that seamlessly blends into the coffee with each sip,” said Erin Marinan, Starbucks beverage developer, in a post published on the company’s website. “This velvety smooth Nitro Cold Brew provides customers with a fresh take on the fan-favorite caramel flavor.”

The Nitro Cold Brew features Starbucks’s slow-steeped, small-batch cold brew infused with nitrogen to produce a sweet flavor (without the sugar) and a crema that blends throughout the beverage to create that signature velvet-like texture. This just-released version comes with a new flavor of cold foam, joining the beloved chocolate cream, pistachio cream, salted caramel, and vanilla sweet cream cold foams.

Rachel Marek

Taste Test: Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew

I was able to try the new Nitro on the day it came out, and the quality I was most impressed by was the smoothness. I found the cinnamon came through stronger than the caramel, but the drink itself is still sweet without being sugary. The cold foam really takes it to the next level, and you can add it onto any cold beverage if you desire. In my opinion, the comparison to a sticky bun is spot on. If you’re in the mood to have a coffee that delivers on the caffeine and a cinnamony, creamy taste, this is the drink for you.

The cost of ordering a tall size starts at $5.25 and a grande rings up at $5.75 (the venti isn’t available for this drink). To get it using your rewards via the app, you’ll need 200 Stars.

New Spring Products and Merchandise

Starbucks also just announced the release of new spring drinkware, which is all about color—the line includes a pink and orange gradient tumbler, bluebell soft touch cold cup, multi-color glass water bottle, citrus mug, and more. Products range in price from $15 to $25, and customers who bring their reusable cups into cafes receive a $.10 discount and 25 bonus Stars.

There are also seasonal whole bean coffees now available at Starbucks stores and Roasteries: The iconic dark roast Anniversary Blend is back, along with two limited-edition single origin Starbucks Reserve coffees. At your local grocery store, look for several new and returning packaged and ready-to-drink coffees in honor of spring, like the Toasted Coconut Mocha, Spring Daily Blend, and canned Nitro Cold Brew.

