The next time you get a craving for the Golden Arches, you might notice your drive-through order looking and tasting a bit different—in a good way. McDonald’s, the world’s largest fast-food chain, announced that their famous burgers would be getting a minor—but delicious—makeover.

Earlier this week, the chain revealed several improvements affecting classic menu items such as the Big Mac, McDouble, Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, and Hamburger. The changes include softer, freshly toasted buns, meltier cheese, juicier patties (achieved by adding white onions to the grill while burgers are still cooking), and—most importantly—more Big Mac sauce.

According to representatives from the company, the small changes should create an overall better-tasting, higher-quality burger.

kool99 / Getty Images

“We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever,” said Chef Chad Schafer, McDonald’s USA’s senior director of culinary innovation, in a press release.

New formulations are already in place internationally in Australia, Belgium, and Canada, but if you live in the States, you may have already noticed a difference. Several major cities have already adopted the changes, including Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Denver, Tucson, Boise, Idaho, and other surrounding cities. A full rollout will be completed by 2024.

Darren McCollester / Getty Images

Perhaps the biggest news is the return of The Hamburglar, now voiced by actor and Succession star Brian Cox. Be on the lookout for this caped burger snatcher at McDonald’s near you—when you see him, that signifies the better burgers are available.

“When you spot his notorious cape and striped outfit in your city, you’ll know that’s when you can head to your local McDonald’s to get your hands on our best-ever burgers,” the McDonald’s team said in a statement. “After all, if everyone’s favorite burger thief is on the hunt for them—we know they’re worth it. Robble. Robble.”

This announcement comes on the heels of two additional menu changes: Earlier this month, McDonald's announced that its Big Mac sauce will now be available in a dip cup, free of charge, with any McNugget order starting April 27. The chain also announced the addition of a new springtime McFlurry flavor: strawberry shortcake. The iced treats featuring creamy vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters, and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies are available now for a limited time.