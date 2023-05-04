Get your quarters ready: Aldi is adding 120 new stores nationwide this year, according to an April 28 announcement from the company. While many retailers like Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond are slowing down operations or closing stores altogether, this fast-growing—and beloved—discount grocery chain continues to expand, which is a true testament to its loyal client base. By the end of 2023, Aldi expects to have 2,400 U.S. stores.

Thirty-five of the new U.S. stores will be opened this spring, according to the announcement, including two in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, which are new markets for the company and shoppers alike.

This news comes on the heels of a huge year of growth for Aldi. In 2022, the company opened and remodeled 139 stores and gained 9.4 million new customers despite inflation and rising food prices.

“While inflation is undoubtedly driving unprecedented demand for affordable groceries, we know that once customers experience the ALDI difference, they keep shopping with us, even when the economy improves,” said Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI U.S., in a statement. “Our growth is led by our customers, and they continue to want more ALDI locations coast-to-coast.”

As always, Aldi continues to improve on customers’ overall experience whether they shop in-store, online, pick up curbside, or order from delivery services like DoorDash, Instacart, and shop.Aldi.us. And you’ll see some of those changes incorporated into the new locations and remodels with a renewed commitment to offering the best prices and the freshest groceries.

This also includes an increased commitment to sustainability. New and existing stores will have eco-friendly features like rooftop solar panels and the absence of items like plastic bags. Additionally, Aldi will move toward reducing their carbon footprint by implementing environmentally friendly refrigerants (for AC and Heating systems) in stores.

Overall, this is great news for fans of the grocery chain. Whether you love shopping for seasonal releases or stocking up on the brand's tried and true favorites, there will soon be more Aldi locations for you to shop.