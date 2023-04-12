There are many reasons to love Aldi (the low prices, great produce, and stellar wine selection, just to name a few). Shoppers go for the no-nonsense approach, in-house brands, and its robust fan club. Aldi is also a go-to spot for low-cost organic food, plant-based goods, keto-friendly items, and gluten-free brands.

If you’re an avid Aldi customer, you know the discount grocer offers two categories of products: their core items (known as regular buys) and the fleeting but fabulous Aldi Finds. Our editors are hooked on some of their regular buys like snacks, cheeses, and fresh salmon, but we’re also always on the lookout for exciting new and seasonal products.

So, we couldn’t be more thrilled to learn that Aldi just dropped a variety of food, home, and seasonal offerings that evoke the carefree days of spring and summer. Here's a roundup of a few of our favorites from their newly released list—just be sure to grab them while you can, because they’re only around for a limited time.

The Best New Items at Aldi This Season

Aldi

Sundae Shoppe Strawberries & Cream Rose Cones

If you’ve ever run after the ice cream truck to nab a cartoon-character shaped treat, this one’s for you. This spring, Aldi is bringing back its popular Rose Cones, with layers of strawberry and vanilla ice cream and a strawberry sauce atop cocoa-flavored cones. These cones went viral in previous summers, so expect them to be a hot commodity when they show up in the freezer aisle again.

Aldi

Emporium Selection Halloumi Grilling Cheese

We’ve seen this grilling cheese on the shelves of Aldi before, so we’re excited to welcome it back just in time for grilling season. Halloumi is a semisoft Cypriot cheese with a slightly chewy texture that’s typically made from a mixture of goat and sheep’s milk. It’s similar to cheese curds or bread cheese—aka, basically the squeaky cheese of the Mediterranean. Unlike a lot of cheeses, halloumi has a high melting point, making it perfect for the grill, but also delicious when roasted or seared. Try it in the form of an epic grilled cheese sandwich with roasted red peppers, arugula, and a drizzle of honey.

Aldi

Belmont Banana Cake

If you’re on a plant-based diet and not shopping at Aldi, you’re likely missing out on a lot of tasty, affordable options. Case in point: the frozen vegan cakes from Aldi brand Belmont. For a limited time, you can get a chocolate cake topped with a chocolatey glaze or a banana cake made with a cream cheese alternative frosting. These thaw-and-serve sweets look fancy enough to serve for a special occasion (guests won’t even know they came from the freezer section) and are delicious enough to make it difficult to believe they’re vegan.

Aldi

Berryhill Extra Hot Honey

Hot honey is everywhere, and rightfully so. The Aldi version combines the sweetness of honey with the spicy bite of chiles and vinegar. You can drizzle it just about anything, from cornbread and pizza to fried chicken and waffles, but we’re especially excited to try it on that previously mentioned grilled halloumi cheese sandwich.

Aldi

Huntington Home Indoor/Outdoor Rug

Aldi doesn’t just sell food items: Don’t sleep on the store’s home goods offerings, because they can be pretty stellar. One of the easiest (and most affordable) ways to turn a basic outdoor space into an inviting oasis is furnishing it as you would an indoor space. We like the idea of brightening up a patio space with a rug and adding some chairs for an instant outdoor living room. This durable piece will be available in assorted styles and is made with fade-resistant, easy-to-clean fabric.

Aldi

Belavi Rattan Bar Cart

As soon as you lay eyes on this adorable bar cart, you’ll immediately want to start planning backyard summer gatherings complete with chilled rosé and colorful glasses. This rattan cart from Belavi is pretty enough to be used inside or outside and can be wheeled around to keep snacks and provisions close at hand. It even includes six built-in bottle holders to keep your wine and spirits in place.

Aldi

Crofton Resin River Serving Board

Speaking of snacks, this rotating collection of serving boards from Aldi brand Crofton are must-haves. There’s something about a well-designed board that turns the simplest of ingredients from boring to beautiful. Grab a couple in each color (white, red, and blue) when they hit the shelves and serve up a cheese trays, charcuterie plates, or even a fancy butter board.

Aldi

Crofton 4-Pack of Glassware

Also from Crofton, these vibrant pink, yellow, green, and blue glasses make sipping cocktails in the sunshine a colorful affair. Available April 26, these sets come in stemless and classic wine glasses as well as old-fashioned glasses.