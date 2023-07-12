This Bird Feeder with a Camera Lets You Watch Your Birds from Your Phone—and It’s $80 Off During Prime Day

There’s an abundance of patio and outdoor deals for Prime Day, but don’t worry bird lovers—there are plenty of deals for you, too. Perhaps the best (and most exciting) deal we’ve found for bird watchers is the Netvue Birdfy Lite Smart Bird Feeder Camera with Solar Panel. While this smart bird feeder rarely goes on sale, it’s 31% off during Prime Day.

This bird feeder looks like a typical bird feeder, except it has a camera on the inside. Using the accompanying app, you can connect your phone to the camera to watch your winged friends enjoy their food in real time. You can also opt to receive notifications on your phone so you’re alerted when there is a bird on your feeder. Within the app, you can save pictures and take videos of your birds so you can share them with friends and family.

Amazon

Made with a weatherproof design, this durable bird feeder can be attached to a tree, post, or the side of a house. To install, simply mount the included bracket and slide the bird feeder into place. It’s powered with a solar-powered panel, so you don’t have to worry about hardwiring or batteries. With a 1080P resolution, you’ll be able to clearly see birds on your phone whether you’re viewing them during the day or at night. The bird feeder can also hold up to 1.5 liters of bird food, which means you won’t have to refill it as frequently as smaller bird feeders.

It’s available in either blue or yellow, and there’s also an option with AI that automatically detects the species of bird within the app. For hummingbird lovers, there is even a hummingbird feeder with a camera, too. If you’re personally not a bird enthusiast, this bird feeder would make a perfect gift for your father, mother, or an avid bird-watching friend. To help attract birds to the feeder, plant bird-attracting flowers and plants in your yard and add birdhouses or birdbaths.

In addition to the Netvue Birdfy Lite- Smart Bird Feeder Camera with Solar Panel, you can also score these bird-friendly Prime Day deals below.

