Nestlé Recalls Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Nestlé USA has issued a voluntary recall of Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products because of the potential presence of white plastic pieces. This recall specifically impacts Nestlé Stuffed Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products produced between June and September 2022 and distributed in the continental United States and Puerto Rico.

Nestlé announced the recall October 14 after being alerted to the presence of “foreign material”—white plastic pieces—in Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products, according to the press release issuing the recall. No illnesses or injuries as a result of the presence of the plastic pieces have been reported: The company was notified of the issue by a small number of consumers, the release says, at which point it recalled the products out of an abundance of caution.

If you have purchased Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling, do not prepare or consume the premade, ready-to-bake cookie dough. Nestlé says to return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. If you don’t care for a replacement or refund, safely dispose of the affected cookie dough. If you need further support, you can contact Nestlé USA by calling 800-681-1676.

This recall does not affect any other Nestlé Toll House products, including other Stuffed Cookie Dough varieties and refrigerated cookie dough products, according to Nestlé’s release: Only the Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling is impacted. This product comes as a pack of four jumbo raw cookies ready for baking. If you’re not sure if you’ve purchased the affected product, you can also check the back of the package for the UPC Code included in the recall: Nestle’s release says UPC Code 050000429912 is included in the recall.

This is a voluntary recall, which means Nestlé recalled the products proactively, without a requested or mandated recall from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). “We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully,” Nestlé’s statement reads. The FDA shared the company announcement October 17.

Most food recalls are voluntarily initiated, according to the FDA, but that doesn’t mean the recall is any less pressing: Check any cookie dough you may have purchased between June and September 2022 to make sure it isn’t the affected product. If your cookie dough has been affected, return it to the store where you purchased it for a refund or replacement or dispose of it immediately.