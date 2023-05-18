Neil Patrick Harris's New Espresso Martini Is the Perfect Happy Hour Fix

Neil Patrick Harris is putting his star power behind a new beverage that brings a laid back approach to the It Cocktail of the last couple of years. The actor, who’s also a craft cocktail enthusiast, recently announced his partnership with Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits to launch a pre-mixed cocktail: The “After Hours” Espresso Martini.

The beverage is available in can or bottle form, making it easy to do some bartending at home or taking a cooler to go. It has a 12% ABV with rich flavors of extra-dark roasted Arabica coffee beans and smooth, premium vodka, and it's recommended to serve shaken over ice for the best experience. (Although, you also can't go wrong pouring it over vanilla ice cream.)

If it seems like everyone's always sipping on an espresso martini whenever you go out, that's because they are. Through their Cocktail Sales Tracker, international data and insight consultancy CGA found it was among the top ten most-ordered drinks in the U.S. in 2022.

"I love an espresso martini for its smooth and bold taste, and its ability to be both sophisticated and the life of the party all at the same time—who wouldn't want that?" Harris said in a press release. "I am excited to be partnering with Thomas Ashbourne; together we worked hard to bring my favorite cocktail to life. After months of research, formulations, and recipe revisions, I'm thrilled to finally share The After Hours Espresso Martini."

Harris worked closely with the company's master mixologist and creative cocktail director to layer ingredients and make this buzzy (thank you, caffeine) yet elegant drink. In an interview with People, he said having one in hand made him feel very "Agatha Christie meets James Bond."

Thomas Ashbourne

"It has been a pleasure developing the flavor profile and personality of The After Hours alongside Neil, who is an iconic talent, a passionate and committed partner, and who has a discerning palate for all things, especially cocktails," CEO Cara Kamenev said in the same release. "The result is a best-in-class, ready-to-sip espresso martini so good that even Sir Thomas Ashbourne himself would be proud."

This is Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits' latest endeavor into celebrity ready-to-drink cocktails. In addition to Harris’s Espresso Martini, some of the other beverages in the brand's lineup include The Perfect Cosmo by SJP created by Sarah Jessica Parker and The Hardscatto from Playboi Carti.

While you can’t buy the After Hours Espresso Martini in stores just yet, pre-orders are available online. Each bottle retails for $14, and it's $20 for a four-pack. The collab will roll out to brick-and-mortar stores like BevMo, Total Wines and More, and other locations this summer.