Here's How to Get the Enchanting Nancy Meyers Aesthetic In Your Home

The Nancy Meyers aesthetic effortlessly brings all the charm—here's how to get the look.

By
Christianna Silva
Christianna Silva
Christianna Silva is a writer and editor with work in NPR, MTV News, PHOENIX Magazine, Teen Vogue, VICE News, and more. They have been working in journalism for nearly a decade, and they hold a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Arizona in Journalism.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on August 15, 2023
brick stucco and frame tudor-style home with stone
Photo: Jeff Herr

From What Women Want and Father of the Bride to The Parent Trap and Something’s Gotta Give—on top of these films being classic favorites, they share a major common quality: Nancy Meyers creating a world of elegance and comfort that most viewers wish they could live in.

Certain directors carve out their own niche and build worlds so visually captivating and emotionally resonant that you can't help but get drawn in time and again. Nancy Meyers is, famously, one of these directors: Her movies not only showcase her impeccable storytelling but they also display a design style that social media can't get enough of. What the internet has dubbed the Nancy Meyers aesthetic has garnered over 22 million views on TikTok—and it's easy to see why.

The Nancy Meyers aesthetic is similar to coastal grandmother but with even more charm and, somehow, less effort. From the charming cottage in The Holiday to the coastal oasis in Something's Gotta Give, these spaces are more than mere settings; they become characters in their own right.

Natural light floods through windows; stacks of colorful books, fresh flowers, and casually tossed pillows are abundant. Windows are open, and a gentle breeze rustles the curtains just right. 

The Nancy Meyers aesthetic is all about warmth without sacrificing sophistication. Floral arrangements are a recurring motif in Meyers's films and in just about everyone’s interpretations of the trend. One TikTok video titled "How to Live a Nancy Meyers Inspired Life" gives the advice of always having something cooking in the oven or simmering on the stove, filling each room with fresh flowers, having a home garden, and putting your cookbook collection on display. Another video encourages lush landscaping, like climbing vines, mature trees, and flower walkways.

While pops of color are present throughout Meyers’s movies, a neutral palette forms the foundation of the aesthetic. One TikTok video refers to the 60/30/10 rule applied in the Nancy Meyers aesthetic, in which 60% of the room is white, 30% in a secondary color, and 10% in an accent color, according to McCarter Design. This rule isn’t specific to Meyers’s films, but it certainly is showcased in her sets.

However you're thinking of incorporating it, remember that Nancy Meyers's style is about more than decor. It's a feeling: sunlight streaming through windows, a cozy blanket, sharing joyful moments with loved ones—and that's an aesthetic that fits into any home.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Traditional kitchen with light blue cabinets
35 Coastal Farmhouse Ideas for Every Room
BHG Stylemakers 2023
Meet the 2023 Stylemakers
portrait of Drew Barrymore with interior design swatches
How Drew Barrymore Is Designing a New World Based on Being Herself
A small, blue ADU, surrounded by trees and an outdoor dining table.
8 Secrets to Designing the Perfect ADU, According to People Who Did It
Flower wallpaper in living room
8 Home Design Books to Read This Fall
corner of bedroom with vintage dresser and pink walls
Rom-Com Decor Is the Sweet, Playful Way to Decorate Right Now
Complementary Color Scheme: Apricot + Azure
How to Translate the Wes Anderson TikTok Trend Into Stunning Home Design
breakfast nook with built-in banquette and white table
5 Ways to Effortlessly Pull Off Coastal Grandma Style
living room with black built in shelves wall
41 Living Room Ideas to Make Your Gathering Space Your Favorite Place
nuetral living room texture pattern
How to Apply the 'Wrong Shoe Theory' to Your Home Decor
Dave and Jenny Marrs at home with their family
Dave and Jenny Marrs Balance Family, Fame, and Farm Life
bird feeder father's day gift
The 72 Best Father’s Day Gifts of 2023
Sherwin-Williams Iron Ore
The Best Dark Paint Colors of 2023, According to Color Experts
bedroom view of furniture and doorway
This Tiny Home Office in a Bedroom Is Perfectly Designed
white board-and-batten country house with walkway pavers
A New Report Predicts Lower Home Prices—Here’s What That Might Mean for You
Replacing dirty furnace filter in home
You Might Not Be Replacing Your Home’s Air Filters Enough, Experts Warn