From What Women Want and Father of the Bride to The Parent Trap and Something’s Gotta Give—on top of these films being classic favorites, they share a major common quality: Nancy Meyers creating a world of elegance and comfort that most viewers wish they could live in.

Certain directors carve out their own niche and build worlds so visually captivating and emotionally resonant that you can't help but get drawn in time and again. Nancy Meyers is, famously, one of these directors: Her movies not only showcase her impeccable storytelling but they also display a design style that social media can't get enough of. What the internet has dubbed the Nancy Meyers aesthetic has garnered over 22 million views on TikTok—and it's easy to see why.

The Nancy Meyers aesthetic is similar to coastal grandmother but with even more charm and, somehow, less effort. From the charming cottage in The Holiday to the coastal oasis in Something's Gotta Give, these spaces are more than mere settings; they become characters in their own right.

Natural light floods through windows; stacks of colorful books, fresh flowers, and casually tossed pillows are abundant. Windows are open, and a gentle breeze rustles the curtains just right.

The Nancy Meyers aesthetic is all about warmth without sacrificing sophistication. Floral arrangements are a recurring motif in Meyers's films and in just about everyone’s interpretations of the trend. One TikTok video titled "How to Live a Nancy Meyers Inspired Life" gives the advice of always having something cooking in the oven or simmering on the stove, filling each room with fresh flowers, having a home garden, and putting your cookbook collection on display. Another video encourages lush landscaping, like climbing vines, mature trees, and flower walkways.

While pops of color are present throughout Meyers’s movies, a neutral palette forms the foundation of the aesthetic. One TikTok video refers to the 60/30/10 rule applied in the Nancy Meyers aesthetic, in which 60% of the room is white, 30% in a secondary color, and 10% in an accent color, according to McCarter Design. This rule isn’t specific to Meyers’s films, but it certainly is showcased in her sets.

However you're thinking of incorporating it, remember that Nancy Meyers's style is about more than decor. It's a feeling: sunlight streaming through windows, a cozy blanket, sharing joyful moments with loved ones—and that's an aesthetic that fits into any home.