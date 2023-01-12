Mushroom Motifs Are Popping Up in Homes Everywhere

In case you haven’t heard, the '70s are back, complete with earth tones, all the texture, and moody smoked glass. But now there’s another mover and shaker on the scene, and it’s popping up just about everywhere. Mushroom motifs are making a return—in a major way. And it’s not just knickknacks and ornaments; the trend is influencing mushroom-inspired silhouettes for furnishings, lamps, and more. The best part? You don’t have to be a mycophile to get in on the action.

We tapped Anna Brockway, cofounder and president of Chairish, and Greg Lehmkuhl, creative director for Terrain, to unpack all the details on mushroom motifs, including why they're popular now and how to bring the mushroom trend into your home.

Brie Williams

Today's Resurgence in Mushroom Decor

While mushroom accents are popular today, Lehmkuhl says they have a long tradition. “At Terrain, we recognized early on the gardeners have a special affinity with the mushroom,” he confirms. “Anything that had a mushroom on it sold right away. Like it was a secret symbol of gardeners that get it. That was 10 years ago.” Fungal fandom has certainly taken off since and shows no sign of letting up in 2023.

Mushrooms have played a part in design for decades, but today's interpretation lets the morels do the talking rather than being designated as background players. “Mushrooms have long been a featured player in botanical art, but we’ve been seeing them pop up in tableware, lighting, and even furnishings, making them more popular than ever,” says Brockway.

While some mushroom decor leans whimsical (think white-stemmed, red-capped varieties used as terrarium decor, floral arrangement accouterments, or even Christmas tree ornaments), others take a more subtle approach. “A good example of this is a mushroom lamp—you get all the fun curves and playfulness without being too obvious,” says Brockway.

One of the most popular and enduring mushroom lamp styles, the Panthella, was conceptualized in the 1970s by Denmark designer Verner Panton and features a rounded, or dome-shaped shade atop a cylindrical base typically composed of metal. The Murano mushroom lamp, which hails from Murano, Italy, is crafted out of glass and takes a stouter, more rounded interpretation of the mushroom silhouette.

David Land

Why Is Mushroom Decor So Popular?

It’s easy to spot a trend once it’s happening. Look around, and you’ll peep little spotted morels, cap-shaped silhouettes, and mossy landscapes dotted with toadstools. But determining why it has taken hold is sometimes trickier. For Lehmkuhl, it stems from a feeling rather than the visual. “I believe [its popularity] has something to do with the mushroom being a symbol of happiness and health,” he says. “Their images just make you feel good. Like how a flower makes you feel.” Mushrooms are a harbinger of comfort and coziness, something we’ve all been craving over the past few years.

One thing we know about trends is that they are rarely first-timers. What’s old is new again, which certainly applies to just about any emerging (or re-emerging) style, whether it’s in the home design or fashion realm. “This is not the first time the mushroom has risen to icon status,” Lehmkuhl says. “I (barely) remember as a kid, there were mushrooms on everything in the '70s. In many ways, this looks like one of those trend cycles.”

Brian McWeeney

How to Incorporate Mushroom Decor into Your Home

There are many pathways to this trend, whether whimsy and soft, reminiscent silhouettes, or subtle nods.

For a literal interpretation of the trend, allow mushrooms to embellish your tabletop with a collection of faux morels. “We love adding it to a tablescape for a bit of unexpected whimsy,” says Brockway. You can also pick up items with a mushroom motif, like a doormat or cookie jar, suggests Lehmkuhl. “Something small that you interact with daily,” he says.

For those who prefer a less literal take, go for a timeless mushroom-inspired silhouette that can easily camouflage into your existing decor.