The Murphy Door Is the Hidden Storage Solution We’ve Been Waiting For

From DIY projects to high-end custom builds, we've been seeing Murphy doors everywhere lately. Much like Murphy beds, these doors conceal a surprise—but the surprise isn't simply an unexpected sleeping space. With Murphy doors, the secret is often an entire hidden room.

Opening the door to a secret space might seem like the sort of thing you'd find in a spy novel or a whimsical movie, and though we certainly don't want to downplay the element of fun here, there are some practical perks to consider. Murphy doors do double duty by creating space for bookshelves or displays—in addition to their hidden pathways—making them great space-saving solutions for smaller homes.

If you've ever thought having a hideout in your home was a fantasy best left to fiction, you might want to reconsider. To help you on your quest to create a concealed craft den or a mysterious music room, we spoke to a contractor to get an expert's perspective on what to know before trying this trend.

Better Homes & Gardens

What is a Murphy door, and why are they trending?

"A Murphy door is a cool, clever, and wow-worthy use of space," says Kat Christie, DIY expert, licensed contractor, and founder of She Fixed That. "It's basically a bookcase that opens, revealing a room (or closet, or storage space, etc.) behind it."



The Murphy door idea is undoubtedly functional, but you might be wondering why they're so popular with homeowners now. Well, they're a great hack for what Christie says is one of the most common homeowner woes—a shortage of storage.

"Murphy Doors are trending right now because people love novelty. Plus, what's cooler than a hidden room?" she says. "It seems like everyone is looking for more storage in their space and homes, and a Murphy door is a way to access more storage."

If you're familiar with Murphy doors, the additional storage advantage is clear. However, Christie mentioned another perk, one that might surprise you.

"I've seen some people install a Murphy door as a security measure," she says. "If you have valuables or items that you don't want out in the open, a Murphy door is an ideal way to ensure the items are in a secret space."

Emily Followill

What should you know before trying out a Murphy door?

Before installing a Murphy door, consider what purpose you want it to serve and where in your home it would make the most sense. A Murphy door is the perfect option for concealing a room you want to keep off-limits to some visitors, but it might make things more difficult if you hide something that you want most guests to be able to find easily—think a powder room or coat closet. On the other hand, the trend is a great way to hide a door that's in a strange place, or one that otherwise makes a room feel unbalanced.

While many Murphy doors feature bookshelves, there are so many other options for customizing their exteriors. Make sure you work with a knowledgeable expert when exploring how you can make your own magical Murphy door, so that the final result is perfectly tailored to your home. Christie suggests creating a feature or display wall, building out a cocktail or coffee bar, storing spices or sports equipment in small shelves, adding a fold-out desk for a built-in crafting space, or adding doors to the door itself to hack a shallow closet.

"As a contractor, I love to get creative when designing Murphy doors for clients," she says. "You can get pretty creative with them—the options are borderline limitless."

This means that no matter your style or what your home needs, this trend can be made a perfect fit for your space and personality. But of course, like with any trend, there are a few instances in which you probably shouldn't hop on the Murphy door trend.

"I don't recommend using a Murphy door if you are a renter," says Christie. "Chances are you're not allowed to make any major modifications to your unit. Another reason you wouldn't be able to use a Murphy door is if the space doesn't allow for proper swing or support."

Murphy doors can also be costly to install, especially if you want something custom-made, so you'll want to consider your finances before going for it. Also, never skimp on safety. If you're going to try a DIY, Christie says you need to make sure you're using the proper hinges, with weight ratings that match what the door may be used for. It's never a bad idea to run a project idea by a pro to make sure your project is up to standard.