Mother's Day falls on May 14 this year, and Lowe's is giving away free plants to celebrate. Instead of a bouquet that will only last for a week at best, you can give your loved one some greenery that's more permanent this year. Lowe's website reads, "As a thank-you to the moms and other special friends in our lives, you can register now for a free 1-pint flower." In addition, Lowe's is planning a weekend-long celebration at local stores with activities, gifts, and prizes for "all to enjoy."

You can register for the giveaway at this page on Lowe's website beginning at midnight E.T. on April 30, and it's open through May 12. A limited number of spots are only available while supplies last, so sign up as early as possible. Once you're successfully registered, you'll get more details from Lowe's on how to get your plant.

The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, and you'll be emailed about when and where to pick your plant up. You'll also receive a $10 coupon for your next Lowe's purchase of $75—the perfect opportunity to pick up gardening supplies so that you and the lucky recipient can plant it together. Make it a new tradition—along with an indulgent Mother's Day brunch, of course.

A 1-pint flowering plant makes a nice addition to anyone's garden and could even serve as a starting point for forming an earth-friendly, sustainable hobby. If your loved one lives in a place without any outdoor space, consider creating a small container garden for the patio, balcony, or even in a sunny spot near a window. Or take it one step further and make a hanging plant for their bathroom, where the moisture and humidity from the shower and bath can help the plant thrive.

If you decide to go all-out on a gardening theme for your gift this year, take advantage of the Lowe's SpringFest sale while you still can—it lasts through the end of April and includes offerings on categories like lawn and gardening, patio furniture, outdoor power equipment, and more. Also, don't miss out on exploring the Deals of the Day, where you can score major savings only available online for 24 hours.