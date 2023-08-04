This Insect Trap Promises to Rid Your Home of Fruit Flies, Gnats, and Mosquitos—and Shoppers Say It Works

There are plenty of joys about summer, but one of the biggest downfalls about the season is the influx of bugs that seem to find new and innovative ways to get inside your home. If you’re struggling to keep the gnats, fruit flies, and mosquitos at bay, Amazon shoppers have found a handy solution in this simple plug-in insect trap.

The Mosalogic Flying Insect Trap is the top-seller in Amazon’s Bug Zappers category with 2,900 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews. Shoppers like the trap because it’s easy to use: It comes with a UV light that simply plugs into an outlet and a glue trap that slips into the gadget to catch bugs inside your home.



Amazon

“I love the simplicity, compactness, and affordability of this flying insect trap compared to others. And most importantly, it is effective,” wrote a five-star reviewer, adding that the light “works like a charm” to lure gnats to it. “I was shocked at how quickly and how well this works. My exterminator was just out and said they work best when placed around doors and in dark areas of a room,” shared a different shopper.

Other than the ease of using it, the plug-in trap has plenty of other great qualities. First, it uses UV light to lure the bugs toward the trap, where they get stuck on the disposable glue board. And the combination of the light and board isn’t toxic, like many other pest killers on the market. Plus, the trap will work non-stop without a worry of it running out of batteries because it plugs in and must be manually turned off.

“I will preface by saying I never write reviews. However, this is the most disgusting, necessary, best product to ever exist on the bug market,” said a shopper. “I had no idea there were that many flying around my house. I 100% recommend this product, it’s a game changer for killing those pesky gnats and fruit flies,” added another reviewer.

Whether you have fruit flies in your kitchen or mosquitos that seem to mysteriously appear, you can rid your home of bugs with the Mosalogic insect trap while it’s marked down to just $19 with a coupon.

