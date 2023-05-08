Molly Baz is a cookbook author (she’s penned Cook This Book and the upcoming More Is More), social media star, and all-around entertaining maven—and now Baz has partnered with Crate & Barrel to create a collection for the kitchen that reflects her lighthearted, fun, and casual style.

The midcentury-inspired, 58-piece line of utensils, serveware, and other items features eye-catching reds, bright yellows, and cobalt blues. Curvy shapes add a whimsical touch to many of the pieces, and the collection includes melamine mixing bowls, glass mugs, stoneware platters, and wooden cutting boards. From essentials like measuring cups to an adorable condiment caddy (it spins!), there’s something for every home or kitchen. Many of the items put the fun in functional, including a seafood tower that can be taken apart for storage, an extra-large butter-yellow serving bowl with clever built-in handles, and a squiggly trivet that’s so cute you’ll want to display it all the time.

Crate & Barrel

The Molly Baz for Crate & Barrel collection takes heavy inspiration from Baz’s signature laidback-California-meets-modern-European-design style, which is best seen in the home she and her husband, designer Ben Willett, have created. Willett even helped with the design process for this Crate & Barrel line, making the collection a family project.

“When you enter the kitchen, you should feel inspired to create, and Molly Baz is the perfect partner to design a line of kitchen and entertaining essentials that motivates you to do just that and with a high dose of joy and fun,” said Sebastian Brauer, senior vice president of product design at Crate & Barrel, in a statement. “Just like her bright recipes and entertaining tips, this new collection is a lively addition to the kitchen, with bold pops of color and uniquely modern shapes and textures.”

Even if you aren’t an avid cook, the this multi-purpose line of products has something for you. For example, the utensil holder, with its unique shape, would make a wonderful floral centerpiece for a casual dinner. The seafood tower can be reimagined as a three-level dessert platter (with store-bought cookies if you don’t bake). The graphic kitchen towels could easily be used in a powder room for a bold splash of color, and a stoneware serving tray would work as a catchall for a bathroom countertop.

Crate & Barrel

“Designing this line of products in collaboration with the team at Crate & Barrel has been nothing short of a dream come true,” Baz said in a statement. “I hope that the collection brings good design, even better vibes, and a whole lot of joy to kitchens all across the nation.”

The Molly Baz for Crate & Barrel collection is available online and in stores nationwide as of May 4. Prices range from $10 to $130. All products in the collection are FSC-certified, made with organic cotton, and GREENGUARD Gold certified. Don’t forget to grab one of Molly’s signature aprons when you shop!

